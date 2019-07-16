Phuket Town main road to close one lane for sports parade

PHUKET: The southbound lane of Phuket Rd, which runs through the heart of Phuket Town, will be closed for one hour this Thursday (July 18) as athletes from the Phuket Vocational College make their way to Saphan Hin for the annual sports carnival.

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 12:53PM

The southbound lane of Phuket Rd will be closed from 8:30am to 9:30am on Thursday (July 18). Image: Google Maps

Phuket Rd will be closed from Nawamin 72nd Anniversary outdoor court to Saphan Hin from 8:30 to 9:30am while students from the college make their way to the 4,000-seat Indoor Gymnasium, Lt Col Pongpob Prasobphichai of the Phuket City Traffic Police confirmed today. “There will be a student parade walking along one lane of Phuket Rd, which may affect the traffic,” he said. “They will walk along Phuket Rd, pass the Clock Tower roundabout (Surin Circle), through Bang Neaw intersection, to Sapha Hin,” Col Pongpob explained. “People are urged to avoid using the road while the parade makes its way to its destination,” he added. Phuket Vocational College apologized for any inconvenience as the institution celebrates its 33rd Annual Sports Day on Thursday.