Phuket Town main road to close one lane for another sports parade

Phuket Town main road to close one lane for another sports parade

PHUKET: The southbound lane of Phuket Rd, which runs through the heart of Phuket Town, will be closed for one hour this Friday (July 26) as athletes from the Non-Formal and Informal Education (NFE) make their way to Saphan Hin for their annual sports carnival, called the “Phuket Onie Games”.

transport
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 July 2019, 12:23PM

The southbound lane along Phuket Rd will be closed from 7:30am tomorrow (July 25) while students taking part in the games parade to Saphan Hin. Image: NFE

The southbound lane along Phuket Rd will be closed from 7:30am tomorrow (July 25) while students taking part in the games parade to Saphan Hin. Image: NFE

The southbound lane along Phuket Rd will be closed from 7:30am tomorrow (July 25) while students taking part in the games parade to Saphan Hin. Image: NFE

The southbound lane along Phuket Rd will be closed from 7:30am tomorrow (July 25) while students taking part in the games parade to Saphan Hin. Image: NFE

One lane will be closed from Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd and then southbound along Phket Rd from 7:30am until the students taking part in the parade reach their destination, the 4,000-seat Indoor Gymnasium at Saphan Hin.

“Motorists should avoid the road during this time,” the NFE advised in its announcement.

The Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education apologised for any inconvenience as they celebrate their 3rd Annual Sports Day, which this year is a two-day event, starting today (July 25).

