Phuket Town main road to close one lane for another sports parade

PHUKET: The southbound lane of Phuket Rd, which runs through the heart of Phuket Town, will be closed for one hour this Friday (July 26) as athletes from the Non-Formal and Informal Education (NFE) make their way to Saphan Hin for their annual sports carnival, called the “Phuket Onie Games”.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 July 2019, 12:23PM

The southbound lane along Phuket Rd will be closed from 7:30am tomorrow (July 25) while students taking part in the games parade to Saphan Hin. Image: NFE

One lane will be closed from Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd and then southbound along Phket Rd from 7:30am until the students taking part in the parade reach their destination, the 4,000-seat Indoor Gymnasium at Saphan Hin.

“Motorists should avoid the road during this time,” the NFE advised in its announcement.

The Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education apologised for any inconvenience as they celebrate their 3rd Annual Sports Day, which this year is a two-day event, starting today (July 25).