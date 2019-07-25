One lane will be closed from Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd and then southbound along Phket Rd from 7:30am until the students taking part in the parade reach their destination, the 4,000-seat Indoor Gymnasium at Saphan Hin.
“Motorists should avoid the road during this time,” the NFE advised in its announcement.
The Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education apologised for any inconvenience as they celebrate their 3rd Annual Sports Day, which this year is a two-day event, starting today (July 25).
