Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Town launches mobile history museum

Phuket Town launches mobile history museum

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality together with Museum Siam, the popular discovery museum located at Sanam Chai in Bangkok, have launched a mobile museum to promote the basic history of Phuket.

Culture
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 June 2020, 02:03PM

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The mobile museum hopes to educate people about the local culture of Phuket through displays and interactive games. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The mobile museum hopes to educate people about the local culture of Phuket through displays and interactive games. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai at the mobile museum launch yesterday (June 24). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

The vehicle, called the ‘Museum Phuket Muse Mobile’, is aimed at teaching local children and other residents on the island, as well as tourists when they come, the history and development of Phuket.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana at the launch of the mobile museum in Phuket Town yesterday (June 24) explained that “Museum Phuket Muse Mobile” is the first “knowledge truck” of its kind in Phuket.

The truck contains two small exhibitions. The first is called “Phuketnagara”, which shows the origin and development of Phuket in four eras – forest, mining, city, and tourism – with a special focus on tin mining, which played an important role in the development of Phuket.

The other exhibition is called “Peranakannitat:, which explains through displays the history and culture of the Straits-Chinese “Peranakan” people.

“Visitors can learn through games about the architecture, clothes and foods in Phuket,” Mayor Somjai said.

“Hopefully, this will create the learning society which will be an important step of sustainable development,” she added.

Mayor Somjai explained that the mobile museum will be relocated to popular tourist attractions as well as schools and other educational institutions “in order to deliver knowledge to tourists and local people”.

The Museum Phuket Muse Mobile today (June 25) is located at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town.

After it serves its term there, it will be relocated to Saphan Hin Park, and then to Bang Neaw Municipal School, and other schools, respectively, Mayor Somjai said.

Any persons looking to contact those organising the Museum Phuket Muse Mobile can contact them by calling 094-8077873 or through the “Museum Phuket” Facebook page. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Screen heart-throb KJ Apa tested in ‘I Still Believe’
Blazing Saddles: Bikes ’n’ Beaches
Government petitioned for urgent aid to help starving elephants
Why maintaining wellbeing should be prioritised for teachers in Thailand during COVID-19
Unleashed: Don’t leave me!
The Play’s The Thing: Taking the arts online
Video games and COVID-19: the impact in emerging markets
‘Brahms: The Boy II’ delivers horror classic
Soi Dog warns of threatened pet welfare amid COVID crisis
Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air
Bautista on the bounce in ‘My Spy’
Pandemic spurs ‘End Wildlife Crime’ drive
‘The Last Dance’ in a class of its own
Cafe Society: Creating a Coffee Culture
Community Forests to be upgraded for food security in the Deep South

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

DEK...FYI I am waiting for a direct flight to my chosen destination, expect it to be in July/August....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Sweet, I have been told by hotel housekeeping staff that tourists bring their own vibrator....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops only till midnight. After midnight the Covid-19 glows up. Hahaha. The ...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Carrots.Bananas,Cucumber to name a few.All available in different shapes and sizes....(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Still waiting for further news from Min. Anutin about his matching 'New Normal' and pin poin...(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Which airlines bring these 50,000 to Thailand, starting next week? Are for all of them the 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

Pleasant news. Now next step, make the 90 day report a 180 day report. Doesn't look to me as bei...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

A "soapy massage" on every corner but vibrators are illegal to sell. That's some ineq...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

This was rescinded some months ago, rightfully so as it was on par with restrictions of a sex offen...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

"Never thought they have one" And this from someone who still can't figure out how to ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Binomo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand

 