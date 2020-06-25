Phuket Town launches mobile history museum

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality together with Museum Siam, the popular discovery museum located at Sanam Chai in Bangkok, have launched a mobile museum to promote the basic history of Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 June 2020, 02:03PM

The mobile museum hopes to educate people about the local culture of Phuket through displays and interactive games. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The vehicle, called the ‘Museum Phuket Muse Mobile’, is aimed at teaching local children and other residents on the island, as well as tourists when they come, the history and development of Phuket.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana at the launch of the mobile museum in Phuket Town yesterday (June 24) explained that “Museum Phuket Muse Mobile” is the first “knowledge truck” of its kind in Phuket.

The truck contains two small exhibitions. The first is called “Phuketnagara”, which shows the origin and development of Phuket in four eras – forest, mining, city, and tourism – with a special focus on tin mining, which played an important role in the development of Phuket.

The other exhibition is called “Peranakannitat:, which explains through displays the history and culture of the Straits-Chinese “Peranakan” people.

“Visitors can learn through games about the architecture, clothes and foods in Phuket,” Mayor Somjai said.

“Hopefully, this will create the learning society which will be an important step of sustainable development,” she added.

Mayor Somjai explained that the mobile museum will be relocated to popular tourist attractions as well as schools and other educational institutions “in order to deliver knowledge to tourists and local people”.

The Museum Phuket Muse Mobile today (June 25) is located at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town.

After it serves its term there, it will be relocated to Saphan Hin Park, and then to Bang Neaw Municipal School, and other schools, respectively, Mayor Somjai said.

Any persons looking to contact those organising the Museum Phuket Muse Mobile can contact them by calling 094-8077873 or through the “Museum Phuket” Facebook page.