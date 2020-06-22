Phuket Town’s Lard Yai Walking Street market to return

PHUKET: The popular Lard Yai Walking Street market that before the COVID-19 outbreak was held on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town every Sunday will return on July 5.



By The Phuket News

Monday 22 June 2020, 01:56PM

The popular Lard Yai Walking Street market on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town will return on July 5. Image: Phuket Walking Street

The hand-washing point at the Lard Korjan market in Phuket Town last Friday (June 19). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

A vendor gives the ‘thumbs-up’ at the reopening of the Lard Korjan market in Phuket Town last Friday (June 19). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The announcement came earlier today (June 22), confirming that the street market, long popular with local residents and visitors to the island, will be held at the regular time from 4pm to 10pm.

The Lard Yai Walking Street market was just one of the major mass-gathering events across the island that were cancelled or postponed in March to help stave off the spread of the COVID-19. Also announced as cancelled at the time were the official Songkran Thai New Year festivities in Patong, along with the annual Phuket Bike Week event.

The move to announce the return of the Lard Yai street market follows the “Lard Korjan” market, in front of the Phuket Vocational College near the Korjan Bridge, returning last Friday (June 19).

The return of the markets has been much welcomed, with local residents turning out while observing the “new normal” requirements, with all visitors having their temperatures checked and provided alcohol gel to cleanse their hands before being allowed into the market area, explained Phuket City Municipality.

All people entering the market must register their attendance at the market, either through the Thai Chana online platform or by filling out a registration attendance form.

“To enter the market, do not forget to wear a face mask, and keep at least one metre distance from each other,” the municipality urged.

Regardless, the municipality also called for people to join the market, “to create a community economy together. Let’s unite to prevent the spread of COVID-19 together,” the municipality said in a notice announcing the Lard Korjan market.



