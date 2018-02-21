The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Town landslide buries construction workers

PHUKET: One worker has died and another remains in hospital after the pair were buried in a landslide at a construction site near Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town this morning (Feb 21).

construction, accidents, death, property,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 21 February 2018, 11:25AM

Rescue efforts were quickly launched soon after the news broke of the landslide, with rescue teams on site to recover the two workers. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Rescue efforts were quickly launched soon after the news broke of the landslide, with rescue teams on site to recover the two workers. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Rescue efforts were quickly launched soon after the news broke of the landslide, with rescue teams on site to recover the two workers.

 The landslide occurred at about 10am, Narongrit Poompaung, the 28-year-old project engineer on site this morning, told The Phuket News.

The workers were levelling the land at the site when the accident occurred, said Mr Narongrit.

Construction of the three-story building at the site began on Jan 9, Mr Narongrit noted.

“No one knew that this would happen. There was no sign or any hint to be aware this,” Mr Narongrit told The Phuket News today.

However, Mr Narongrit was unable to answer further questions from The Phuket News reporter at the scene as he was called away to attend to other urgent matters.

As indicated by a sign in Thai at the site, the building is to become the “Dr Prawet Clinic for Children with Mild Intellectual Disability”.

Carrying out the construction is Suwannarat Civil Co Ltd.

The clinic is to open at the end of this year.

Witnessed by The Phuket News this morning during the rescue was one man excavated in time given an oxygen mask before being rushed to hospital.

cachet resort dewa phuket

Another man excavated from the soil was not breathing.

“Three men were buried in the soil,” confirmed Lt Col Chana Suthimat of the Phuket City Police.

“Myanmar nationals Jo We Nai and Ne Sor Lin, both about 20 years old, are at Vachira Hospital, but 37-year-old Miw Ta Taw died at the scene,” he said.

“The area where the workers were buried by the landslip was beside a section of soil excavated, leaving a three-metre high earth wall that was not restrained by any structure, Col Chana pointed out.

“The man ( Miw Ta Taw) died of asphyxiation by being covered by the soil,” Col Chana added.

“We are still investigating other details,” he said.

Work at the site was immediately ordered to halt until a safety plan has been presented to – and approved by – the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation ) Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) and Phuket City Municipality.

DDPM-Phuket Chief Prapan Kanprasang, who was at the scene this morning, told The Phuket News.

“They must present their safety plan before work can continue at the site. They have 15 days to submit it to me,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 21 February 2018 - 12:58:25

On Phuket is a lot of 'land slide experience'.
Was this site not under surveillance of Phuket inspectors?
Sometimes a child can see that Phuket sites are land slide risky.
To let ( foreign?) workers doing their job at such sites is criminal.
No safety thinking/care at all, as we see. Dumb, and ashame.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Women smash up pickup blocking their driveway

Someone's lying as the driver says she returned after about 10 mins while the dark destroyers say it was 1 hour according to the report....(Read More)

Phuket Town landslide buries construction workers

On Phuket is a lot of 'land slide experience'. Was this site not under surveillance of Phuket inspectors? Sometimes a child can see that Phu...(Read More)

Honda assures Phuket dealer on its way

In my comment I did not get 'my' 400 characters. Kind greetings....(Read More)

Watch out, PM tells critical graftbuster

When a key member, a chairman of a sub-committee against corruption get lashed out by the Junta prime minister-general, than what is the aim of NCPO? ...(Read More)

Honda assures Phuket dealer on its way

What about the garage that momentarily opened up on the by-pass road opposite Ikea? That wasn't one of the 4 Anuphas garages. Maybe that's why...(Read More)

Women smash up pickup blocking their driveway

As we learn from the Transport Bureau driving license video, it is not allowed to park you car at any time closer than 5 meters to a mail box and car ...(Read More)

Honda assures Phuket dealer on its way

Honda assures Let's hope it is true Chrysler last year made the same promise. Until now, nothing I not understand why Anuphas Honda and new...(Read More)

Women smash up pickup blocking their driveway

Good on them, the back story to this of their father dying as he couldn’t get to hospital when blocked in previously sheds some light on their actio...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

Perhaps worn down tires, to fast driving, no knowledge or ignoring of aquaplaning Watch this and learn Aquaplaning - TyreSafe - YouTube (www.youtu...(Read More)

Phuket Int’l Airport responds to air-con complaint

Maybe I am wrong, but wasn't this airport closed for about a year to be revamped? obviously new aircons were missed off the list, like the immigra...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.