Phuket Town food festival held to raise spirits, boost incomes

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew officially opened the ‘Roi Nat Yat Dai’ food festival at Sanam Chai in Phuket Town last night (Mar 18), held in the hopes of lifting the spirits of the local residents while providing local food vendors with an opportunity to earn some much-needed income.

COVID-19economicstourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 19 March 2022, 03:53PM

Present for the occasion was Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO, or OrBorJor), which organised and funded the event.

“The objective is to restore the economy of Phuket that has been affected by COVID-19. It also opens up a creative space to improve the quality of life in the local area,” Mr Rewat said.

“The event strengthens good relations between local residents and tourists. It develops and improves tourism standards by raising awareness of the identity of local food, and the dress culture of Phuket people, as a medium to present to tourists, which creates a good image for tourists,” he added.

“It will also help stimulate the tourism economy, which helps to bring more tourists, create jobs and generate income from tourism,” Mr Rewat said.

The PPAO is holding three the ‘Roi Nat Yat Dai’ food fair three times: at three locations, each time for three days.

The first was held in Patong on Dec 17-19, and the second is underway at Sanam Chai, located opposite the old Provincial Hall on Narisorn Rd, from yesterday through tomorrow (Mar 18-20).

The third edition will be held at Laguna Grove, Cherng Talay, on Mar 25-27.

The fairs features more than 120 stalls selling freshly produced seafood.

“The PPAO also ensures that the events are alcohol-free and the vendors do not use styrofoam packages,” Mr Rewat said.

“We also ensure the event is held safely within the COVID Free guidelines and that the area is kept clean,” he added.

All vendors must also comply with health and hygiene requirements under the ‘Clean Food, Good Taste’ standards enforced by the provincial health office, Mr Rewat said.

The event also features live performances by local students and other artists each night.

