Phuket Town festival highlights local culture, ‘City of Gastronomy’

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the formal opening of the Phuket Old Town Festival yesterday evening (Jan 27), noting that the annual event highlighting Phuket’s local culture and status as a UN ‘City of Gastronomy’ helps promote the island’s ‘soft power’ in attracting tourists.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 January 2023, 10:34AM

The event, held at the Chartered Bank Intersection In front of the Peranakannitat Museum in the Phuket Old Town area, was held as part of Phuket Town’s Chinese New Year festivities.

Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas noted that with the impact of COVID-19 easing after the past three years, life was returning to normal around the world and more people were starting to travel.

“As a result, the drive in tourism is helping the overall global economy to recover, and it is generally accepted that Phuket has outstanding tourism features both in terms of nature and culture. This can be seen by Phuket being the top in the country for generating income from tourism,” he said.

To help the drive to boost the tourism recovery, Phuket City Municipality is holding a festival throughout the old town area from Jan 27-29, he noted.

The area includes the popular old streets of Thalang Rd, Phang Nga Rd, Krabi Rd, Thepkrasattri Rd, Phuket Rd and Soi Rommanee, he said.

“Phuket people realize the value of cultural heritage and traditional way of life inherited from their ancestors is helping lead to economic recovery in urban areas. This aspect is considered to bring existing ‘cultural capital’, to add value to job creation, create careers and generate income for the local people,” Mayor Saroj said.

Focusing on driving ‘cultural tourism’ was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. “It promotes economic growth and decent employment, Including the reduction of inequality within and outside the country,” he said.

“It is also in line with the country’s development guidelines under the 20-year national strategy (2018-2037) to respond to the economic development of Thailand through ‘stability, prosperity, sustainability’ according to the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy without leaving anyone behind, and to promote tourism to Phuket City and the island of Phuket,” Mayor Saroj concluded.

Governor Narong noted that holding festivities to mark the Chinese New Year was also helping drive Phuket’s tourism industry.

“It is considered an important activity to stimulate the economy of Phuket as a whole. It affects the economy at the local, provincial and national levels. It also builds confidence in the tourism potential of Phuket, especially after the COVID-19 situation over the past three years,” he said.

The activities to be held over the three-day festival include a Phuket Festival parade, cultural performances and lifestyles of Phuket people, musical performances from youth groups and local people, Governor Narong noted.

“People are invited to come and walk through the streets, to browse and buy local products and sample the tastes of local Phuket food, which builds on Phuket as a ‘City Of Gastronomy’. There are also many other activities,” Governor Narong said.