Phuket Town faces scheduled blackout

PHUKET: The Provincial Electrical Authority (PEA) Phuket office has announced scheduled blackouts in Phuket Town tomorrow (Nov 8), with another blackout along Wichit Songkram Rd next Tuesday (Nov 13).



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 November 2018, 04:56PM

The mains power outage in Phuket Town will be tomorrow (Nov 8). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The shut-offs are necessary as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables in the areas. The affected area tomorrow (Nov 8) – with no power supply from 9am to 4:30pm – will be from the Takraeng Intersection (junction of Sakdidet Rd, Chao Fa Rd and Chao Fa East Rd) to the Yao Yentafo restaurant further north on Patipat Rd, and including Pattana Rd from behind Siam Commercial Bank branch to Pattana Intersection (with Wirat Hongyok Rd). Next Tuesday (Nov 13) the affected area – with no power supply from 9am to 5pm (Nov 13) – will be along Wichit Songkhram Rd, from Central Phuket Floresta to Makro, and including Bangyai Rd, which runs behind the Big C supercentre. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or 076-345574.