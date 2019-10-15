Phuket Town drug raids net eight suspects

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of 239 ya bah (methamphetamine pills) and 87.4 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) in a series of anti-narcotics raids carried out in the Phuket Town area.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 October 2019, 06:45PM

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report issued on Saturday (Oct 12), the Phuket Provincial Police Drugs Suppression team led by Maj Pichit Thongtor arrested first arrested Dechathorn “Tong” Phamonsupakul, 38, with 78.15 grams of ya ice and 16 pills of ya bah at a house on Poonpon Rd.

Police seized B17,600 cash and a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck valued about B400,000.

At the same location arrested Pathidda “Jib” Phamonsupakul, 33, with 0.15 grams of ya ice.

Both were charged with possession of a Category 1 with intent to sell.

Nawee “New” Kong Yuen, 38, was arrested with 23 pills of ya bah at an apartment on Thungkha-Sapam-Khuandindaeng Rd in Moo 5 Rassada.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1 with intent to sell.

Jaturawit “Boy” Woranaetiwong, 38, was arrested with 8.27g of ya ice and 200 pills of ya bah at a house in the Dusit Buri housing estate in Rassada.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1 with intent to sell.

Suebpong “Pia” Wilaisri, 37, was arrested with 0.34g of ya ice at a house in the Warani Bypass housing estate in Moo 5, Rassada.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1.

At Natural Wing Mansion on Luang Por Rd in Phuket Town police arrested three suspects. Ruchakorn “Em” Yang-ngam, 35, with 0.18g of ya ice and one bullet and charged with possession of a Category 1 and illegal possession of ammunition.

Rossarin “Nan” Sirirat, 34, was arrested with 0.23g of ya ice and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, and Somporn “Pat” Saiyut, 34, was arrested with 0.08g of ya ice and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

All of the suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged accordingly noted the report.