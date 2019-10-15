Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Town drug raids net eight suspects

Phuket Town drug raids net eight suspects

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrest of eight suspects and the seizure of 239 ya bah (methamphetamine pills) and 87.4 grams of ya ice (crystal meth) in a series of anti-narcotics raids carried out in the Phuket Town area.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 15 October 2019, 06:45PM

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report issued on Saturday (Oct 12), the Phuket Provincial Police Drugs Suppression team led by Maj Pichit Thongtor arrested first arrested Dechathorn “Tong” Phamonsupakul, 38, with 78.15 grams of ya ice and 16 pills of ya bah at a house on Poonpon Rd.

Police seized B17,600 cash and a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck valued about B400,000.

At the same location arrested Pathidda “Jib” Phamonsupakul, 33, with 0.15 grams of ya ice.

Both were charged with possession of a Category 1 with intent to sell.

Nawee “New” Kong Yuen, 38, was arrested with 23 pills of ya bah at an apartment on Thungkha-Sapam-Khuandindaeng Rd in Moo 5 Rassada.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1 with intent to sell.

Jaturawit “Boy” Woranaetiwong, 38, was arrested with 8.27g of ya ice and 200 pills of ya bah at a house in the Dusit Buri housing estate in Rassada.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1 with intent to sell.

Suebpong “Pia” Wilaisri, 37, was arrested with 0.34g of ya ice at a house in the Warani Bypass housing estate in Moo 5, Rassada.

He was charged with possession of a Category 1.

At Natural Wing Mansion on Luang Por Rd in Phuket Town police arrested three suspects. Ruchakorn “Em” Yang-ngam, 35, with 0.18g of ya ice and one bullet and charged with possession of a Category 1 and illegal possession of ammunition.

Rossarin “Nan” Sirirat, 34, was arrested with 0.23g of ya ice and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, and Somporn “Pat” Saiyut, 34, was arrested with 0.08g of ya ice and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

All of the suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged accordingly noted the report.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dead body mix-up? 4-metre King Cobra! Rising BKK homelessness! || October 15
Arrested in 90 minutes: Kata snatch thief caught in Patong
Four-metre king cobra wrestled from sewer in Krabi
Kata Rocks announces new General Manager
Trash finally cleared at Chalong Pier after direct order by Governor
Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road
Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels
58 dead, rescuers in ‘day and night’ hunt for missing after Japan typhoon
Japan rescuers seek survivors after Typhoon Hagibis kills 35
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Inaugural Charity Gala to headline Kata Rocks Superyacht Rendezvous 2019
Water supply shut-off to affect Rawai beachfront
Phuket Opinion: Making waves, making money
Soi Dog leads free sterilisation and vaccinations for cats and dogs in Thepkrasattri
Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

 

Phuket community
Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Are slots not more about arrival/departure/refueling times? Are both, Bay and Platform parking fall...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Christy sweet, you are right. However, during last Phuket town Immigration visit after returning fro...(Read More)

Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels

Ads, ads, ads. Does it not occur to anyone that people choose to watch other media BECAUSE these fre...(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

Sorry for the man, but if he was treated on 14 Oct at 8 PM for severe asthma attack, than he should ...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Dont worry.. even having slots Thaiarway in BKK use the bus to transfer the passengers to the hub.. ...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Let Expats/Retirees at Phuket airport, after return from abroad, hand these TM form to Immigration o...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

April 2016, according Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak there are 400,000 - 450,000 'illegal' ho...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent over long weekend

What actually is the reason that in 24 hrs shops alcohol sales are only allowed during 11-14 hrs an...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders emergency services on standby as weather warning issued

Yesterday was one of the most pleasant days I've ever enjoyed on Phuket. More major weather eve...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making waves, making money

So what's the "opinion"? That a new boat will be the new breath of fresh air to a dwin...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show