Phuket Town COVID cleanse taken to the streets

PHUKET: People have been asked to not have any vehicles parked along Thepkrasattri Rd from Wat Khosit all the way south to the Phuket Immigration Office on Phuket Rd this evening (Jan 4) as workers begin their campaign to sanitise roads and footpaths in Phuket Town in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 January 2021, 04:17PM

Phuket City Municipality workers will begin their ‘hose down’ throughout Phuket Town tonight (Jan 4). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The cleanse will continue until Tuesday next week (Jan 12), Phuket City Municipality said in an announcement today. The campaign is a joint effort by Phuket City Municipality and Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor). Each night, workers will begin cleaning different specified areas from 6pm, and start cleaning the streets with sanitiser from 7pm. The roads and areas to be cleaned in the coming week was given as follows: Jan 4: Thepkrasattri Rd, and Phuket Rd (from Wat Khosit to the immigration office) Jan 5: Phang Nga Rd, Rassada Rd, a part of Yaowarat Rd, Thalang Rd, Krabi Rd, a part of Damrong Rd, Thung Kha Rd, Suthat Rd, Montri Rd, Takau Pa Rd, and Satun Rd. Jan 6: Samakkhee Samkong community, Phuket Villa 1 housing estate, Hongyok Uthit Rd, and a part of Yaowarat Rd. Jan 7: Mae Luan Rd, Wichit Songkhram Rd, Pattiphat Rd, Khaw Sim Bee Rd, Chaofa-Suan Luang Rd and Pattana Rd. Jan 8: Bangkok Rd, Kra Rd, Phoonpon Rd, Wirat Hongyok Rd, Takue Thung Rd, Imjit Rd. Jan 9: Ranong Rd, Ong Sim Pai Rd, Thawornwongwongse Rd, Dilok Uthit 1 and 2 Rd, Nimit Rd, Chana Charoen Rd, Weerapong Hongyok Rd, Srisena Rd, Anuphat Phuketkarn Rd, Luangpor Rd, Trang Rd. Jan 10: Damrong Rd, Palian Rd, Kamnan Rd, Sarawat Rd, Narisorn Rd, Phuyaiban Rd, Surin Rd, Srisuthat Rd, Amphur Rd, Cherng Khiri Rd. Jan 11: Sakdidet Rd, Rattanakosin 200 Phi Rd, Thepsrisin Rd, Chaofa-Dowroong Rd Jan 12 (from 9-10am): Lim Sui Chu Rd, Taling Chan Rd. In the announcement, Phuket City Municipality and the PPAO apologised for any effect on traffic and any other inconvenience caused by the campaign.