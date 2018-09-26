PHUKET: Several ‘clearway’ no-stopping zones and no-parking zones along selected roads in Phuket Town to come into force today (Sept 26).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 September 2018, 06:28PM

The notice, signed yesterday, was posted by Phuket Provincial Traffic Police earlier today (Sept 26).

The announcement came via a notice issued by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen signed yesterday (Sept 25) and posted by Phuket Provincial Traffic Police this morning.

The notice explained that the clearway and no-parking zones were decided at a meeting on April 3.

“The number of vehicles in Phuket has increased and created traffic problems, particularly in the Phuket City Municipality area, and (hence) some roads can no longer be parked on because it may cause traffic problems,” the notice explained.

The affected roads were identified as follows:

1. Chao Fa Rd, no stopping along both sides, from Sakdidet Rd to Ta Kraeng Rd, on any day except Sundays.

2. Krabi Rd, from Yaowarat Rd to Satun Rd, no stopping at any time on any day.

3. Krabi Rd, between Patipat Rd and Satun Rd, no parking from 7am to 7pm every day except Sundays, when parking is also allowed from 4pm until 7pm.

4. Nakorn Rd, no parking on the south side of the road at any time except Sundays.

5. Komaraphat Rd, no parking along the north side of the road at any time except Sundays.