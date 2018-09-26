THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Town clearways, no-parking zones come into force

PHUKET: Several ‘clearway’ no-stopping zones and no-parking zones along selected roads in Phuket Town to come into force today (Sept 26).

transport
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 September 2018, 06:28PM

The notice, signed yesterday, was posted by Phuket Provincial Traffic Police earlier today (Sept 26).

The notice, signed yesterday, was posted by Phuket Provincial Traffic Police earlier today (Sept 26).

The announcement came via a notice issued by Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen signed yesterday (Sept 25) and posted by Phuket Provincial Traffic Police this morning.

The notice explained that the clearway and no-parking zones were decided at a meeting on April 3.

“The number of vehicles in Phuket has increased and created traffic problems, particularly in the Phuket City Municipality area, and (hence) some roads can no longer be parked on because it may cause traffic problems,” the notice explained.

The affected roads were identified as follows:

1. Chao Fa Rd, no stopping along both sides, from Sakdidet Rd to Ta Kraeng Rd, on any day except Sundays.

New Paths Retreat

2. Krabi Rd, from Yaowarat Rd to Satun Rd, no stopping at any time on any day.

3. Krabi Rd, between Patipat Rd and Satun Rd, no parking from 7am to 7pm every day except Sundays, when parking is also allowed from 4pm until 7pm.

4. Nakorn Rd, no parking on the south side of the road at any time except Sundays.

5. Komaraphat Rd, no parking along the north side of the road at any time except Sundays.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two dead as motorbike slams power pole on Phuket’s bypass road
Traffickers jailed over child flower sellers
Three men confess to murder of missing couple in Phrae
Indonesia teen rescued after seven weeks adrift at sea
Quarter of capital’s public vans to be retired
Man arrested after couple’s disappearance
Pickup truck found but Aussie, Thai wife still missing
Civil action to be taken against shot Phuket driver’s family
The solo Aussie outback cop
Satree Phuket students injured in highway van accident
Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings
Ford ordered to pay B23mn to car owners
Man killed in solo Ducati Monster motorbike accident
Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’
Phuket police arrest woman, 39, with 20k ya bah pills, ya ice

 

Phuket community
Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

R2,he gave his opinion already.Why should he waste his time with further speculations ? ...(Read More)

Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches

Thailand never agreed to sign fishing international convention that all trawlers must have a 'tu...(Read More)

Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

"No need to investigate further. As usual, Ben and Kurt already have the facts," as usual ...(Read More)

Medical marijuana trials to start soon

These tests are a senseless waste of time since it's all been extensively done by western countr...(Read More)

Two dead as motorbike slams power pole on Phuket’s bypass road

"...It was not reported whether the couple were wearing helmets at the time of the accident...&...(Read More)

Civil action to be taken against shot Phuket driver’s family

Martin... look at the photo, I also CLEARLY stated, has anyone seen the video, as PN have NOT provid...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

Guys, please, so far we only have the "rightous" RTP word that there were guns, and he rai...(Read More)

Civil action to be taken against shot Phuket driver’s family

Maybe as miraculously as "saw"became"so",the video he saw miraculously changed t...(Read More)

All nine in Phuket suspect shot dead incident charged with attempted murder

If you pull a gun on cops, you should be shot, maybe not fatally, but shot. Having several guns in t...(Read More)

Phuket boat mechanic dies after getting neck caught in engine

The Story stinks, I never saw any of this Tour boats actually sailing.They run the engines full tim...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
China International Boat Show 2019
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Melbourne Cup 2018

 