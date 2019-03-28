PHUKET: Phuket Municipality has announced that Soi Susanti, along the popular shortcut from Samkong to the back of Surakul Stadium at the base of Rang Hill, will be one way southbound only daily from Saturday (Mar 30) through April 7 as local residents observe the traditional Chinese festivities for Ancestor’s Day.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 March 2019, 09:58AM

The popular street will be one way only as many Chinese families attend to the graves of their ancestors. Photo: Google Maps

Ancestor’s Day, also called the Ching Ming (or Qingming) festival and also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day (sometimes also called Chinese Memorial Day) is a traditional Chinese festival when families visit the tombs of their ancestors to clean the gravesites, pray to their ancestors, and make ritual offerings.

Offerings typically include traditional food dishes, and the burning of joss sticks and joss paper. The holiday recognises the traditional reverence of one’s ancestors in Chinese culture.

The section of Soi Susanti to be affected from 6am to 7pm each day of the festival is from the three-way intersection at the Sod Sri Apartments to the Opsamoonphrai Sauna about 400 metres away.

Phuket Municipality has organised a parking area at the Trilak Buddhist meditation centre in Soi Susanti for people coming to attend to the many Chinese graves in the area.

A free shuttle service will also be provided from the Trilak Buddhist meditation centre so that elderly and impaired devotees can more easily access the graves they would like to attend to.

Phuket Municipality asked all people be observing the tomb-cleaning activities in Soi Susanti to not burn any grass, branches or any other unwanted materials collected from the grave sites.

Instead, people are asked to leave any materials collected in a pile along the street so that local council workers can collect it in order to help prevent any wildfires.

If persons who see any wildfires in the area are urged to report them as quickly as possible to by call the DDPM 24-hour hotline 199 or Phuket City Municipality at 076-211111 or 076-212196.