Phuket Town canals cleared to prevent record flooding repeat

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality led a joint effort to clear another canal in Phuket Town of undergrowth and debris today (April 23) ahead of the annual monsoon rains returning next month.

Monday 23 April 2018, 05:53PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led the official ceremony at 9am, held by the banks of the Ta Kraeng Canal alongside the Baan Talad Nua School, which is located opposite Suan Luang on Chao Fa Rd on the south side of Phuket Town.

Phuket City Deputy Mayor Thaworn Jirapattanasopon noted that today’s efforts was the second day of canal clearing under the “Beautiful canals, clear water – We care Phuket” campaign

Taking part in the cleanup were city council workers, officials from local government offices, volunteers and other members of the public.

Government sector, private sector and volunteers will integrate to develop the landscape, canals, water source, public water route, to raise awareness of the importance of being a clean city.

World Cup League @ BISP

“The benefits of cleaning the canals are to make Phuket Town a clean city, leading people to have better health,” said Deputy Mayor Thaworn.

“Also, the cleaning will create a good tourism image for the island and will help prevent flooding when the rainy season comes,” he added.

Last year Phuket Town suffered the worst floods on record, with blocked canals blamed for much of the flooding as storm waters were not carried to nearby Phuket Bay quickly enough. (See story here.)

 

 
Comment on this story
DeKaaskopp | 24 April 2018 - 09:27:25

"why is there always media coverage..?"It's to satisfy those grumpy old expats,who never believe one word by officials and need proof for everything!

Kurt | 24 April 2018 - 08:34:39

One hardly can call the workers well equipt in that 'wet land' what has to return to be a canal. 
It seems there are more officials looking than workers doing the job.
A great photo day, but no SMART cleaning.
When are the heavy 'tools' brought in to the job sufficient?
Just plucking the green ? Truck loads roots, and a lot of sand and mud has to be removed.

chris007 | 24 April 2018 - 04:57:04

why is there always media coverage when the local council do anything that is normally their job. they like to notify the media to give themselves a pat on the back. self praise isnt worth jack s**t. especially when you are only starting the job, praise is supposed to be given when the job is finished and by someone else. it highlights the fact that they dont normally do what should be done.

