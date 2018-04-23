PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality led a joint effort to clear another canal in Phuket Town of undergrowth and debris today (April 23) ahead of the annual monsoon rains returning next month.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led the official ceremony at 9am, held by the banks of the Ta Kraeng Canal alongside the Baan Talad Nua School, which is located opposite Suan Luang on Chao Fa Rd on the south side of Phuket Town.

Phuket City Deputy Mayor Thaworn Jirapattanasopon noted that today’s efforts was the second day of canal clearing under the “Beautiful canals, clear water – We care Phuket” campaign

Taking part in the cleanup were city council workers, officials from local government offices, volunteers and other members of the public.

Government sector, private sector and volunteers will integrate to develop the landscape, canals, water source, public water route, to raise awareness of the importance of being a clean city.

“The benefits of cleaning the canals are to make Phuket Town a clean city, leading people to have better health,” said Deputy Mayor Thaworn.

“Also, the cleaning will create a good tourism image for the island and will help prevent flooding when the rainy season comes,” he added.

Last year Phuket Town suffered the worst floods on record, with blocked canals blamed for much of the flooding as storm waters were not carried to nearby Phuket Bay quickly enough. (See story here.)