Phuket Town bars inspected for COVID compliance

Phuket Town bars inspected for COVID compliance

PHUKET: Phuket health officials led by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong inspected a series of nightlife venues in Phuket Town last night (June 2) to ensure they comply with the COVID measures still required now that they are officially allowed to re-open.

COVID-19healthtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 June 2022, 10:55AM

Image: PPHO

V/Gov Pichet led the assembly of health officials, Maung District officers and provincial security personnel at the Expo Night Market on Chanachaoren Rd before launching the sortie of inspections, focussing on the area around the Seahorse Circle in the southeast corner of Phuket Town.

Following approval from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok, pubs, bars and nightclubs were allowed to officially re-open since Wednesday, if they were not already open trading a specially registered “restaurants”.

V/Gov Pichet and accompanying officials conducted checks on several venues, including the popular Sound Up and Sharks & Chill bars.

The operators were checked for ensuing the venues comply with all measures required under the Thai Stop COVID 2 Plus (TSC 2+) mandate, including all staff being vaccinated for COVID-19, temperature checks of all staff and patrons and appropriate seating arrangements with enough space between tables to comply with the measures.

However, the main focus was to ensure that all venues were well ventilated.

