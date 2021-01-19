Phuket Town bar gets hit with triple charge after inspection

PHUKET: A bar owner in Phuket Town has been charged for operating his business without permission and for neglecting the current provincial orders brought in to control entertainment venues.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 January 2021, 04:36PM

An inspection under the command of Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan was led by Lt Col Jakkrit Taewattana early this morning (Jan 19).

Officers inspected a bar named H2O Phuket at around 1am this morning which they discovered was being run despite not having an official legal license.

They also discovered the bar was offering illegal baraku (shisha) and electronic cigarettes and, despite not possessing a license, was remaining open past midnight, contravening the conditions stipulated by the provincial order as issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on Jan 11.

The owner of the bar, Mr Thipasut Prateep Na Thalang, was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged for opening an entertainment venue without permission as well as selling or providing prohibited goods.

He was also charged for the late closing of the venue which violated against the provincial order which states that all entertainment venues in Phuket are to close at midnight and restaurants are not to sell alcohol after midnight.

Failure to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of Disease Control Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000, or under Section 52 of the act, which invokes a penalty of up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to B100,000 or both, the order noted.

Those found breaching the order will also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), which invokes a penalty of up to two years imprisonment or up to B40,000 or both, the order warned.