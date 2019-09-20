THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Town awarded Asean Clean Tourist City Standard

Phuket Town awarded Asean Clean Tourist City Standard

PHUKET: Phuket Town has been bestowed the “Asean Clean Tourist City Standard” after inspection and evaluation of the town in seven key areas of asssessment.

By The Phuket News

Friday 20 September 2019, 11:03AM

The award will be given at the 39th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF 2020) to be held in Brunei in January,

The award will be given at the 39th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF 2020) to be held in Brunei in January,

Among the comprehensive list of criteria assessed in awarding the standard are key factors such as urban planning, environmentally friendly transport, pollution, crime rates, public safety and handling of liquid waste disposal.

Among the comprehensive list of criteria assessed in awarding the standard are key factors such as urban planning, environmentally friendly transport, pollution, crime rates, public safety and handling of liquid waste disposal.

Asean cities that get at least 60% of total scores will be awarded the Asean Clean Tourist City Label, confirms the official Asean documentation explaining the award.

Asean cities that get at least 60% of total scores will be awarded the Asean Clean Tourist City Label, confirms the official Asean documentation explaining the award.

The award will be given at the 39th Asean Tourism Forum (ATF 2020) to be held in Brunei in January, reported state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

The announcement follows an inspection tour by the Asean Clean Tourism Standard Assessment Committee earlier this year, noted the report.

Phuket Town was assessed on seven criteria:

  • Environmental management
  • Cleanliness
  • Waste Management
  • Awareness-Building about Environmental Protection and Cleanliness
  • Green Space
  • Health Safety, Urban Safety, and Security
  • Tourism Infrastructure and Facilities.

Also to receive the “Asean Clean Tourist City Standard” are Saensuk Town in Chonburi and Trang Town in Trang Province. This is the second consecutive year that Trang Town has received the award, the NNT report noted.

Among the comprehensive list of criteria assessed in awarding the standard are key factors such as urban planning, environmentally friendly transport, pollution, crime rates, public safety and handling of liquid waste disposal. (See full list here.)

Of note, Asean cities that get at least 60% of total scores will be awarded the Asean Clean Tourist City Label, confirms the official Asean documentation explaining the award.

The award-winning cities shall receive the certificate of appreciation and a plaque with the Asean Clean Tourist City Label. The award is valid for three years, it adds.

 

 

 

