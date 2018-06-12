Phuket tourists injured as van slams through power pole

PHUKET: Six Chinese tourists and a tour guide escaped serious injury when the passenger van they were travelling in slammed through a roadside power pole this afternoon (June 12). However, the driver suffered what police described as “serious injuries”, but have yet to define what her injuries are.

tourismtransportChinesepoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 12 June 2018, 09:41PM

The force of the impact shattered one power pole and the van came to a stop only when it hit the next power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact shattered one power pole and the van came to a stop only when it hit the next power pole. Police were called to the scene of the accident, on the Thepkrasattri-Nai Yang Rd (Route 4031), at 3:20pm, reported Lt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police. There were ten people in the van: eight Chinese tourists, one tour guide and the driver, Ketsinee Rachana, 36. “Six Chinese tourists were injured,” Lt Kraisorn explained. “Five suffered minor injuries and one had a broken arm.” The van was taking the tourists to Phuket International Airport when the accident happened, Lt Kraisorn added. “The two passengers who were not injured were taken to the airport so they could board their flight home,” he said. Ms Kedsinee, the driver of the van, which was registered in Phang Nga Province, told police that she dozed off at the wheel, Lt Kraisorn noted. Regardless, Lt Kraisorn said, “She was taken to Thalang Hospital for doctors to check for drugs and alcohol.” Ms Kedsinee already faces a charge of reckless driving, he confirmed.