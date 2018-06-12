FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket tourists injured as van slams through power pole

PHUKET: Six Chinese tourists and a tour guide escaped serious injury when the passenger van they were travelling in slammed through a roadside power pole this afternoon (June 12). However, the driver suffered what police described as “serious injuries”, but have yet to define what her injuries are.

Tuesday 12 June 2018, 09:41PM

The force of the impact shattered one power pole and the van came to a stop only when it hit the next power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact shattered one power pole and the van came to a stop only when it hit the next power pole.

Police were called to the scene of the accident, on the Thepkrasattri-Nai Yang Rd (Route 4031), at 3:20pm, reported Lt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police.

There were ten people in the van: eight Chinese tourists, one tour guide and the driver, Ketsinee Rachana, 36.

“Six Chinese tourists were injured,” Lt Kraisorn explained. “Five suffered minor injuries and one had a broken arm.”

The van was taking the tourists to Phuket International Airport when the accident happened, Lt Kraisorn added.

“The two passengers who were not injured were taken to the airport so they could board their flight home,” he said.

Ms Kedsinee, the driver of the van, which was registered in Phang Nga Province, told police that she dozed off at the wheel, Lt Kraisorn noted.

Regardless, Lt Kraisorn said, “She was taken to Thalang Hospital for doctors to check for drugs and alcohol.”

Ms Kedsinee already faces a charge of reckless driving, he confirmed.

 

 

Wilma | 13 June 2018 - 18:50:01 

For sure its high speed. Her driver license should be removed from her. Was she a legal taxi driver ?
With all this concern about Chinese tourist safety, the police shall do more check points where they with "speed-guns", stop them and check for alcohol and drugs.
I using the "old" airport road, ON A MOUNTAIN bike, and this is with my life on the line.

Kurt | 13 June 2018 - 08:45:14 

When a 'professional' thai driver falls asleep during a 30-45 minute full load ( high speed!) trip to airport, then there is something wrong with the driver.  Or to many working hours in a row, or alcohol/drugs.
Whatever, this driver is not fit to drive tourists during full daylight, dry road, no traffic rush hours.. Bad for Phuket image.

Xonax | 13 June 2018 - 08:09:13 

Another incident of reckless driving.  Or maybe she just forgot to drink enough M-150.

