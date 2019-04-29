Kata Rocks
Phuket tourists escape unharmed as minivan falls into lake

PHUKET: A minivan transporting Indian tourists from Phuket to Krabi lost control and fell into a lake yesterday (Apr 28) minutes before arriving at its destination.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 29 April 2019, 04:17PM

The minivan carrying Indian tourists fell into the banks of Nong Thale Lake in Krabi on Sunday (Apr 28). Photo: Sutee Krabi

A road sign and a mains water pipe were damaged in the accident. Photo: Sutee Krabi

A road sign and a mains water pipe were damaged in the accident. Photo: Sutee Krabi

The minivan, driven by 25-year-old Ocha Unteng, was travelling from Phuket to Ao Nang with five tourists from India.

Approximately 7km away from Ao Nang the driver lost control and the van fell into Nong Thale Lake.

Capt Chokdee Petchduang of Ao Nang Police arrived at the scene at approximately 11am on Sunday to find the van stuck on the banks of the lake with the driver and five passengers waiting nearby having escaped with minor injuries.

The tourists asked not to be taken to hospital as they felt they did not require any treatment and they were taken to their hotel in Ao Nang instead.

The driver, Mr Ocha, said, “I lost control because the road was very wet.”

Police took Mr Ocha to Ao Nang Police Station for questioning.

One witness, Panya Kayankal, 56, told police, “I was cutting plants around there when suddenly the van sped towards me. It came so close, I was very frightened.”

 

 

