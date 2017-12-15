The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket tourists dissatisfied with beach trash and water quality, reveals survey

PHUKET: Trash and water quality of Phuket’s beaches are considered badly managed, according to the results of a management research survey conducted by the Prince of Songkla University (PSU) and displayed at their Phuket Campus yesterday (Dec 14).

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 15 December 2017, 08:36PM

“We obtained feedback from 1,624 participants on Phuket’s beaches including tourists, village headmen, students and private businesses in the area. The data was collected between Oct 2016 and Sept 2017,” said Dr Chantinee Boonchai who led the public announcement at the university yesterday.

Dr Chantinee, who is a lecturer at PSU and also a member of Andaman Environment and Natural Disaster Research Centre (ANED), added, “The main purpose of this research is to obtain information as the foundation strives to support the beach management and give officials in Phuket direction.

“The research is also for the community to unite and take action to preserve the environment that surrounds their lives,” she added.

“According to the survey, foreign tourists’ priority is to see a ‘natural’ beach without buildings. Their second priority is they want to see beaches that are clean without trash,” said Dr Chantinee.

“They also voted in agreement that with better beach management, as according to the survey, trash and water quality are not considered well managed. This is the result of asking 400 foreign tourists and 400 Thai tourists.”

Also in response to a survey of hundreds of foreign and Thai tourists, foreign tourists gave Patong, Kata and Karon beaches as their top choices, while Thai tourists preferred to visit Kata and Nai Yang beaches.

The event was also used to promote the “Smart Beach Project”, though which community groups could mark which beach areas they would help clean and what types of cleanups the groups would be carrying out.

“We also need supporters including students, expats or anyone to help hold activities to clean up trash, foam and polluting materials,” Dr Chantinee said.

People can register and report beach pollution through the Smart Beach Project website in Thai and English. (Click here.)

“All data collected will be handed over to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong in the coming week for the next step in dealing with the issue,” Dr Chantinee added.

Additional reporting by  Somkiat Haphonkla

 

 
Mika | 18 December 2017 - 11:26:43

I agree! The big  amount of tourists from Luxembourg not coming to Thailand anymore is a huge factor in the dwindling tourists  numbers from European countries.But i miss in the list the Kingdom of Belgium.Do they not care about environment or do they not value democratic way of life? Probably hundreds of thousands tourists from that country not coming anymore too.

Kurt | 17 December 2017 - 16:10:40

Phang Nga Province, just north of Phuket.
Now many empty guesthouses and hotels this high season
Previously full during High Season with tourists from democratic European Kingdoms. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, The Netherlands, Luxembourg.
All countries with splendid environment care. 
Clean beaches during their Summer seas, and where you can drink water from the tap, like in Singapore.
From there people who highly value democratic way of life and environment.
To them, the thai Junta time takes to long. Specially as there is no reform regarding the RTP. About that , it is getting worse!
( fake police officers on Phuket Island, allowed by the 'real' police.)

Kurt | 17 December 2017 - 14:16:04

Point is, in the past there was a relaxed Phuket beach culture.
Very much thai style, everybody thai beach entrepreneur was doing his own thing. 
Making lot's of money with small beach restaurants, extended 'terraces' here and there ( Naiharn).
The tourists did like it. A chair, a umbrella, snacks and drinks at chair, easy to have a lunch under the trees. Etc.
That was Phuket beach culture.

Problem was the local government. Due to lack of local government beach regulating ( no concessions, no contracts, no public toilets/showers), they were to lazy to establish, the local government officials became jealous, there was not enough in the brown envelopes for them on which they were floating, while doing actually nothing regarding beaches. 
There must have been quite a fight thai-thai behind the curtains until officials started to become 'regimental' and destroyed the Phuket beach culture, leaving the tourists ( they never cared about) with pollutes water and dirty polluted stretches of sand.

Tourists from countries were they have themselves beautiful beaches with good infra structure left. In place now tourists from countries who never saw sea before. ( That is why so many die at Phuket beaches, where are no trained beach life guards)

Concernd | 16 December 2017 - 20:47:24

Tourist’s needs:Sun Sand Fun with clean safe and quite Beaches with Beach Guards, Clean Toilet Shower Facilities, Beach Chairs and Beach Umbrellas, Food and Drinks, Safe and clean Roads, and no noisy Concret Disco Beach Clubs with dangerous Jet Skis. For the ones who like discos and drinking action etc assign special entertainment zones like you have already one Patong

CaptainJack69 | 16 December 2017 - 12:13:30

You can see the rubbish in the pictures. Look at the first one, someone's left an big ugly "NO SWIMMING" sign right in the middle of the sand. I mean there's no waves so it can't be there by design... right?

And yes, it may be 'biased' but it's also true that GENERALLY Thai's are terrible litter bugs.  That's why beach clean-up activities have limited effect, because there's always more rubbish being dropped. Of course the terrible lack of anywhere for people to dispose of their rubbish doesn't help either.

Mika | 16 December 2017 - 10:49:58

"It's generally Thai's that drop their.."Of course a tourist would never do this.They are all so educated.As biased as it get!

Foot | 16 December 2017 - 07:48:47

The tourists no longer come to Phuket because there isn't much they do like about the beaches anymore.  Pollution, trash, jet-skis, no chairs + umbrellas. no shops, no vendors, no little restaurants.  Most tourist don't like how the beaches have changed.
As predicted 3 years ago, western tourists are going elsewhere.

Rattlez | 15 December 2017 - 21:48:52

Worst part is it's generally Thais that drop their rubbish wherever they go, I see it every day and it's because of a lake of education

simon01 | 15 December 2017 - 21:13:17

To clean the beach is easy. You need bins all along the back of the beach under the trees for the trash. Then as 90% of the beach is for the jet ski and parasailing then they should be cleaning their section of beach. Then where the plastic chairs are they should be cleaning their section of beach. Then if any complaints for that section remove their license to use the beach for business. simple.

