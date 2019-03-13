THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket’s Tourist Triad

You don’t really know a place until you have lived there. That’s what they say, anyway. For visitors or those new to Phuket, a lack of local knowl­edge can sometimes lead to serious problems.

Travel
By Daren Jenner

Saturday 16 March 2019, 02:00PM

Photo: Edmilson Santos / Unsplash

Photo: Edmilson Santos / Unsplash

Start with the predominantly transient tourist population, add a dash of thrill-seeking and a potentially disastrous recipe is born.

A description of three island visi­tors begins the story:

1) Robert from the UK rents a motorbike in Phuket. After all, it’s a cheap and easy way to get around the island. But he never rode one at home.

2) Annie from China takes a speed­boat snorkelling tour to Coral Island. With such beautiful waters, who can blame her? But she’s never snorkelled before.

3) Yolov from Russia swims at Surin Beach in front of the red flags. He is not an experienced beachgoer. And he’s never swum in the ocean before.

What do these different scenarios have in common?

The triad

Phuket’s tourist triad consists of three different activities: land transport; ma­rine transport; and ocean activities.

Participating in these three activi­ties accounts for the vast majority of all accidental injury deaths in Phuket. Why?

The tourist fog

Visitors arrive in Phuket from all corners of the globe, from airport to airport, and are often jet-lagged, unfamiliar with local customs and ill-informed about the risks they face compared to their home country.

The misperception that risky ac­tivities they see others doing here are now safe for them because they are on holiday can be intoxicating. Even the mundane in their home country takes on heightened risk here in Phuket.

Many foreign countries operate transportation safely, both on land and over water. With some exceptions, traf­fic flows more smoothly overseas and road safety is taken for granted. Beach safety is also taken much more seri­ously on many other holiday islands.

Many tourists arriving through Phuket International are unprepared for the lack of solid infrastructure and coordinated public safety systems that exist in their home countries. Even adventure-savvy travellers can be caught unaware. Unfortunately, many of these people will be accidentally injured or even killed every year while engaging in the triad.

The local soup

Locals set the example for tourists on the roads and in the water. Visi­tors brand new to Phuket quickly pick up the habits of local drivers and can drive just as recklessly, even though such risky behaviour back home would land them in jail.

The same goes for marine safety. The inexperienced or intoxicated tourist crashing a jet-ski after rid­ing recklessly is a common occurrence here. Where did they get the idea to try the dangerous driving that led to the crash? From the local jet-ski touts showing off in the surf line.

At Phuket’s beaches, local surf­ers are often in the water during the rough conditions of monsoon season. Red flags do not deter experienced surfers; in fact, they can attract them. Unfortunately, many tourists watch­ing see how “easy it is” to handle Phuket’s monsoon surf and then try it themselves.

Fortunately, most of these surfers also act as de facto lifeguards, rescuing many tourists who get in over their heads. Bystanders on the shore who are not familiar with that particu­lar stretch of coast are ill-advised to attempt such rescues. Doing so could mean one more life taken by the triad.

Another bitter root in the local soup is the ongoing lack of adequate lifeguard and marine rescue services available on and surrounding the is­land. Phuket is hemmed in by water, and every year the number of tour­ists transported by vessel to nearby destinations increases. However, the water-based public safety net remains outdated and ineffective and has failed to keep pace with the explosion in tourist arrivals.

Marine accidents, vessel sinkings, road deaths and ocean drownings are much too common in Phuket. As a result, the holiday island’s safety repu­tation is a shambles.

The cure

The infrastructure, governmental and systematic public safety changes need­ed to reduce triad casualties will take years, perhaps even decades.

There is hope on the horizon, though. The swim programme that just took place at British International School, Phuket – BISP, a joint ven­ture between Chiang Mai and Patong Rotary Clubs and Asia Pacific Envi­ronmental Network, is a huge step in the right direction.

Local businesses, especially hotels, along with concerned citizens groups are beginning to recognise the severe impact the triad will have on Phuket’s tourism future and are starting to de­mand and take action.

It is only through the dedicated efforts of a caring and concerned com­munity that the problems of the triad will be addressed. We must now face these issues squarely. The future of Phuket’s tourism depends on it.

Daren Jenner is a bodysurfer and Ocean Lifeguard in Southeast Asia. He is also a Marine Safety Officer for the Interna­tional Surf Lifesaving Association.
Visit www.islasurf.org

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Journey of a lifetime: Turkey’s most-travelled man is putting Phuket on the map
Staying afloat: children and cheap ‘floaties’ just don’t mix
Blazing Saddles: Cycling to 70
Snorkelling: safe or dangerous? It’s up to you
Bicycling with an Angle: The great outdoors with two wheels and a collapsible rod
Quirky accommodation: Something for the more adventurous traveller
A Design for Life: An unforgettable stay at TreeHouse Villas on Koh Yao
From Customer to Community - Julian Lowry, Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Andaman Embrace - A charming and surprisingly peaceful hideaway in the heart of Patong
One with the ocean - A day underwater with We Freedive
Bangkok in a day
The Great Escape - A peaceful weekend in Cape Panwa
Explore rustic Singapore in Pulau Ubin
A Breath of Fresh Air. Oxygenated ride along the pine beach.
mu Space makes history for Asia with successful Blue Origin flight

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

Most of speedboats transporting passengers/tourists in Phuket, don't have a GPS tracker or life ...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

How about Governors /Provincial Hall first concentrate on the disastrous water problems on Phuket? T...(Read More)

Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant

Anyway, Phuket soon needs no waste water treatment systems as with present apt/hotels building drift...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

How about Phuket Marine Office staff look out of the window at Chalong Pier? And, Phuket tourist boa...(Read More)

Phuket officials turn to satellites for marine safety

..."Phuket generating over B300 billion in revenues!! But Phuket can't keep up it's pa...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)'s stock has gotten a $26.6 billion buzzcut since Sunday's 737 Max 8...(Read More)

Luxury villa project at Ao Sane exceeds building permit, construction ordered to halt – again

Are these houses going to have a waste water treatment sysyem, so that NaiHarn Beach not get pollute...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project

They had all the required paperwork, so a building permit was approved. Of course much of the "...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project

Where else in the world has a Prime Minister + top brass army involve themselves in construction mat...(Read More)

Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry

No money in it for me so stuff the people and no pipes shall cross my land. Typical attitude here. F...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
QSI Food Competition 2019

 