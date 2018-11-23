THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Tourist Police warn of ‘cash on delivery’ scam

PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Police are warning people to beware a scam in which deliveries are made to people who did not order them so that the fraudsters can get the cash on delivery paid for receiving the parcels.


By The Phuket News

Friday 23 November 2018, 05:36PM

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration BureauThe raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration BureauThe raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The raid in Pathum Thani saw more than B15 million in fake goods seized. Photo: Immigration Bureau

The warning follows Immigration Chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn* leading a raid on a warehouse in Pathum Thani where three Chinese national were arrested with more than B15 million in items, mostly pirated goods, seized.

The three men arrested were named as Chen Junqin, Dingnan Wang and Li Hongjing, and found in possession of 5,026 makeup kits, 1,202 electronic devices, 545 items of shoes and clothes and 614 other miscellaneous items – as well as 714 parcels already packed awaiting delivery.

“Don’t become a victim by paying for an unknown delivery!” Gen Surachate posted yesterday (Nov 22).

Gen Surchate specifically warned people not to sign for any deliveries they had not ordered.

“If it is not your order, don’t sign for the delivery! And don’t pay money for the delivery,” he wrote.

Col Eakkachai Siri of teh Phuket Tourist Police confirmed that the warning stands for Phuket

"Gen Surachate issued this warning at a national level, which of course includes Phuket,” he said.

“Anyone who has been caught out by a case like this, please call the Tourist Police hotline 1155,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

“Even if it is small parcel and you are being asked to pay the cost of the delivery. Please don’t accept it,” he warned.

One man in Phuket (who asked not to be named) who nearly became a victim told The Phuket News that he was home alone when a delivery arrived addressed to his brother.

The bill for receiving the parcel was almost B1,000, he noted.

The man called his brother, who said that he did not order the delivery.

His brother also said that there many deliveries started arriving at their home about two to three months ago, but added that he had sent them all back.

In this latest delivery, the man said that he had noticed that the sender was a Chinese name.

After his experience, he posted his story to warn his friends on Facebook.

* Surachate Hakparn was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) and his transfer to the position of Chief of the immigration Bureau were published in the Royal Gazette yesterday.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach
7-Eleven, Tesco, Central join ‘No plastic bags’ campaign for Thai Environment Day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Israel denies abuse! Legal beachfront refuel? Snorkeler slashed! || Dec. 3
Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic
Missing Frenchman, 64, found alive and well, in Phang Nga
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Which fair? Phuket officials stumble over New Year festival mix-up
Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Farewell Matt Pond! Texting Visa alerts! Stray-dog roundup halted! || Nov. 30
Matthew Pond passes away

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential

 