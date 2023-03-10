Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers

PHUKET: Tourist Police in Phuket are seeking foreign volunteers to provide assistance to law enforcers in dealing with other “aliens” on the island. The deadline for application is this Sunday (Mar 12).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 March 2023, 08:00AM

According to the announcement made via Phuket Tourist Police Facebook, applicants must be over 20 years of age, have a domicile or residence in Phuket and have a legal status in Thailand. The latter normally means having a long-term visa.

Applicants will also have to pass a criminal record check and prove their “strong involvement in the community” as well as possession of “necessary skills to perform varied tasks”.

Phuket Tourist Police did not explain what varied tasks a volunteer can face, but an interested individual can ask the officers themselves by calling 076223891 or 0934965159 or by visiting the Phuket Tourist Police office from 8.30am till 16.30pm.

Nothing was said about the expenses a volunteer may face (such as buying a uniform) or actual working hours. Unlike their counterparts from Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police volunteers can expect working shifts on weekends and outside of regular office hours.

Previously Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee (now transferred out of Phuket) explained to The Phuket News that language skills are among crucial things for volunteers – including being able to speak their own mother tongue. Phuket Tourist Police did not specify if this requirement is still on the list.

“Definitely, foreign language ability is required in their own language. They need to able to communicate in English as the international language. Other skills of foreign applicants include a fair ability to speak Thai. The level of Thai language needs only to be basic so that Thais can understand them. There is no need to be an ‘excellent’ Thai speaker. It is just for communicating with Thai police officers and local people,” Col Anotai explained.

The application form for foreigners can be downloaded here.