Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

PHUKET: Two men on a motorbike suffered injuries last night, one seriously, after they collided with a Phuket passenger van whose driver was attempting to go round the Heroines Monument.

tourismtransportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 12 December 2018, 06:46PM

The van came to a crunching halt after hitting barriers installed on the far side of the roundabout. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The van came to a crunching halt after hitting barriers installed on the far side of the roundabout. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The van came to a crunching halt after hitting barriers installed on the far side of the roundabout. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The van came to a crunching halt after hitting barriers installed on the far side of the roundabout. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The van came to a crunching halt after hitting barriers installed on the far side of the roundabout. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The van came to a crunching halt after hitting barriers installed on the far side of the roundabout. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two men on the motorbike usffered injuries in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two men on the motorbike usffered injuries in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two men on the motorbike usffered injuries in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two men on the motorbike usffered injuries in the collision. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police close off the roundabout after the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police close off the roundabout after the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The van driver, Pongsakorn Kongderm, fled the scene, leaving behind his girlfriend, who was riding as the sole passenger in the van at the time.

Lt Sopanat Nayaw of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 00:25am today (Dec 12).

He and fellow police officers along with rescue teams arrived at the Heroines Monument to find the white van, Good Luck Service Co Ltd, emblazoned on its upper side panels.

The van had come to a stop after crunching into barriers installed on the far side of the roundabout, after the van had approached from Srisoonthorn Rd, and knocked over at least one motorbike that was parked on the other side.

Nearby was a blue Yamaha motorcycle, fitted with red ‘dealership’ licence plate, with heavy damage to its front.

Two men, later identified as Teptawee Srahongtong, 21, and Prokkrong Pomsila, 26, were on the road. One had serious injuries to one of his left arm and right leg, and the other had a serious injury to his head.

Rescue workers administered emergency first aid then sped both of them to Thalang Hospital.

Pongsakorn’s girlfriend, the only person still at the scene to explain anything, told police that Pongsakorn had picked up tourists from Phuket International Airport and dropped them off at their hotel in Cherng Talay.

The couple were on their way to their room in Phuket Town when the accident occurred, she said.

It was Pongsakorn’s second day working as a driver, the girlfriend explained.

Pongsakorn panicked and fled the scene, she added, though Lt Sopanat confirmed that Pongsakorn later presented himself at Thalang Police Station.

Both the van and the motorcycle were impounded and taken to Thalang Police Station as evidence.

Lt Sopanat has yet to confirm whether any persons involved in the accident will face charges.

 

 

