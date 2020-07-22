Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket Tourist Association tells hotels not to raise prices; be honest in marketing

PHUKET: The Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) has warned hotels and other providers of accommodation in Phuket against taking advantage of the government’s subsidy in the We Travel Together campaign by increasing their prices despite receiving a subsidy.

tourismeconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 22 July 2020, 08:00AM

PTA President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam. Photo: NNT

PTA President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam has addressed reports of price gouging at some hotels, making the final price guests have to pay higher than previously promoted, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Bhummikitti said hotels are implementing different pricing structures, saying that reports of price gouging may actually be from the sale of hotel vouchers, not from actual bookings.

However, hotel operators should use simplicity and honesty in their marketing campaigns, especially during the current crisis, by transparently disclosing the actual full prices, and the final price guests will have to pay with the subsidy from the government subtracted, Mr Bhummikitti said.

With its economy relying heavily on tourism, Phuket province is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NNT admitted.

With 14 million visitors last year generating B440 billion revenue, the present lack of tourists has already caused some B200 billion in damage to the local economy, according to PTA, the report noted.

The association expects the island province can at best generate B120 billion in revenue this year, if international tourists still cannot visit before the end of the year.

Given this situation, Phuket is now shifting its focus to domestic travelers. Some 35 tourism businesses in Phuket will be staging a travel fair at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok from July 20 to Aug 2, offering tourism packages at special prices, as well as local delicacies, emphasising to the general public that Phuket is now ready and eager to accept tourists, the report said.

