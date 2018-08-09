THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket tourism vans, buses from ‘out of town’ ordered to undergo safety inspections

PHUKET: The Phuket Land of Transport Office (PLTO) has ordered all transportation and tourism business owners who operate vehicles that are registered in other provinces but operate in Phuket to bring their vehicles in for roadworthy inspections.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 August 2018, 05:36PM

A comercial passenger van undergoes a safety inspection at the Phuket Land of Transport Office (PLTO). Photo: Sirapisit Bunchoocheep

The deadline for the registered owners of all such vehicles, which includes passenger vans and charter buses, to have the checks completed is Aug 31, the notice warned.

The safety drive aims to reduce the number and severity of accidents from unroadworthy vehicles, PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha explained in the notice.

Unsafe vehicles have resulted in accidents that have caused deaths, and low-cost tour groups use unsafe buses to transport tourists, Chief Banyat said.

Checks can be conducted at the PLTO on Saturday, Aug 25, from 8:30am to 4pm.

Central Phuket

Operators can call the PLTO at 076-214929 ext 104 to arrange to have their vehicles inspected on the Aug 25.

Alternatively, inspections many be carried out at the Chotima Driving School centre, located at 77/3 Moo 3 on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu, the notice said.

The centre is open daily from 8:30am to 5pm and can be contacted by calling 076-612661, the notice added.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 12 August 2018 - 09:46:14 

It's maybe an interesting article,but i don't understand the need to post an identical comment twice,and not for the first time.Weired!

CaptainJack69 | 11 August 2018 - 12:44:14 

There are plenty of other places to get your vehicle "safety" checked on Phuket, and they're all just as lax as this one (which I've used myself). I wonder why we're being told this is the only one that can do it... I wonder... it's almost like there's money changing hands...

The problem isn't the vehicles, it's the meat-sacks driving them.

Christy Sweet | 11 August 2018 - 08:46:13 

And if they do not get the vehicles inspected? The most important component of safe travel is a competent, alert and experienced driver. All else is just lip service and band aids. 
 I do not drive 1 k from my home without a taxi van tailgating and having to react to  oncoming drivers crossing the yellow line into my lane - about one example of poor driving  every 60 seconds.

BenPendejo | 10 August 2018 - 22:54:46 

I guess this is a good thing...lots of piece of crap vehicles out there.  But still, by far the bigger problem is the weapon-carrying fools that drive them, and the worthless cops that don't do anything about it. The PLTO and everyone else involved fail to realize the connection between accidents caused by reckless driving and the absence of police cruising the highways looking for violators.

alf | 10 August 2018 - 11:47:33 

Maybe this is better than nothing, but to me it looks like again purposely looking in the wrong direction.
I don't feel I see that many "unroadworthy" minivans on Phuket roads. I feel I see many "unroadworthy" minivan drivers.
But taking care of this would mean admitting that some Thai professionals don't have the level of training that they should, and we don't w...

Galong | 10 August 2018 - 08:46:25 

This is a step in the right direction. It would be nice if the police actually patrolled as well. I see reckless drivers every day. I'm sure patrolling cops could too. I know there are plenty of cops available as there is one on every corner when some VIP visits the island.

Kurt | 10 August 2018 - 01:39:18 

Why inspections for vehicles from other provinces only?
I see daily phuket registered vehicles not roadworthy.
Is it not time that RTP highway patrol cars hit the roads and stop them for a check?
I never understand why highway police cars are only used for clearing the road high speed in front of them to make way for vip busses to their lunch in Kata or Karon

Pauly44 | 09 August 2018 - 19:46:19 

Guessing all the Phuket registered death machines are in perfect A1 condition then or is it provincial protectionism...To reduce the severity of accidents requires these halfwit transport drivers to slow down and obey road rules which aint gonna happen, it's not the vehicle's fault.

Robin Lee | 09 August 2018 - 18:08:57 

Thank God! Finally someone woke up to the fact that its the unsafe buses that caused all these accidents & death.

BenPendejo | 09 August 2018 - 17:51:12 

