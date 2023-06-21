Phuket tourism sees rebound amid influx of foreign visitors

BANGKOK: Phuket province is witnessing a surge in international tourists, with Chinese travelers leading the way, followed by those from Russia and Australia, reports state news agency NNT

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 21 June 2023, 09:04AM

Photo: NNT

Thanawat Oncharoen, Vice President of the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA), noted that most Chinese tourists are independent travelers, while the number of tour groups from the country remains relatively low, the state news agency reported yesterday (June 20).

Despite international arrivals standing at 70% of pre-pandemic levels, representing a significant improvement from last year, NNT noted.

Phuket authorities are actively seeking to welcome tourists from Kazakhstan and Israel this year to diversify their visitor base.

Additionally, the Middle East is expected to contribute to an influx of tourists during Phuket’s rainy season.

Officials said figures for Indian and Australian visitors have already returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Suksit Suvunditkul, President of the Southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, disclosed that hotel occupancy in Phuket held steady at a promising 70% between January and May.

The island boasts some 3,000 hotels offering around 200,000 rooms, providing ample accommodation options for travelers, he said.

Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Phuket office, reported that Phuket has already welcomed over 6 million domestic and international tourists in the first five months of this year, resulting in a B196 billion boost to the local economy.

The TAT now expects to welcome a total of 12mn tourists to Phuket this year, the NNT report concluded.