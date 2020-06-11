Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket tourism players ramp up domestic tourism push

Phuket tourism players ramp up domestic tourism push

PHUKET: More than 80 businesses, including hotels, tour agencies and restaurants have already joined the “Phuket Great Time” domestic tourism campaign organised by the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and TAT Phuket Chief Napasorn Kakai is calling for more.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 June 2020, 03:50PM

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup at the press launch. Photo: PR Patong

Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam. Photo: PR Patong

Mayor Chalermluck gives Phuket mascot Nong Joong a big hug at the press launch. Photo: PR: Patong

The campaign aims to help tourism-related businesses across the island promote their products and services on the road to recovery from the current economic situation brought on by the COVID-19 fallout, Ms Napapsorn explained at a ’"Finally, We Meet Again" press conference held at the Jungceylon shopping mall in Patong on Tuesday (June 9).

Also present at the press launch were Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam.

Business owners can register to promote their business, products and services on the Phuket Great Time website without any charge, Ms Napasorn explained.

“The target group of this project is Thai tourists. TAT Phuket also has marketing and promotion plans to attract tourists to come this coming ‘Green Season’,” she added.

The website will be open for tourists to use on June 15.

Tourists can book rooms or services through the website until September 30 and have a chance to win lucky prizes, such as special discounts, gift vouchers and souvenirs, Ms Napapsron explained.

People with enquiries were asked to to contact TAT Phuket by calling 076-211036, 076-212213, texting email to tatphuket@tat.or.th, or through TAT Phuket’s official Line account @TATPhuket

PTA President Mr Bhummikitti also announced the launch of the association’s “Phuket Endless Discovery” card, offering specially priced vouchers for hotel rooms.

The cards, to be sold only from June 5 to Sept 30, are classified as four types by price range, as follows. 

  • Silver – B1,290 
  • Gold – B2,590
  • Platinum – B3,990
  • Pool Villa – B7,990

Each card is for a two-night stay for two guests, including breakfast.

A release announcing the new “Phuket Discovery Card” campaign explained that the PTA will set up the platform for guests to select and buy the cards and for hotels to register to take part.

The campaign will be promoted through a website, Facebook pages and other social media, the release added.

All monies received through the campaign will be transferred to the corresponding hotels on the fifth day of the following month, with B100 for each card purchased deducted to buy medical equipment for local hospitals, the release noted.

People looking for more information about the “Phuket Discovery Card” campaign were asked to contact Phanatchanok Jaiyen Vice, PTA President of Domestic Marketing, by calling or texting 081-6930042, or by sending an email to info@phukettourist.com

