Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

PHUKET: Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn was in Phuket yesterday (Feb 17) to hear firsthand the slew of critical infrastructure issues facing the tourism industry on the island, including  insufficient tap water, traffic and taxi operators and ‘mafia figures’ operating hotels on the island.

tourismeconomicstransportcrime
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 February 2023, 11:04AM

Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the meeting in Phuket yesterday (Feb 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn at the meeting in Phuket yesterday (Feb 17). Photo: PR Phuket

Joining Mr Phiphat at the Andaman Health Promotion Coordination Center Conference Room at the Prince of Songkhla University Phuket Campus was Natee Ratchakitprakarn, Chairman of the Advisory Board to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

“Currently, Phuket has entered the full tourist season. There are many tourists from many countries who have come to visit. As a result, Phuket faces fundamental problems in terms of infrastructure such as road congestion due to the increasing number of cars, roads that need to be made and expanded, water used leading to inadequate reserves, labour shortage and safety in life and property [of tourists],” noted a report of the meeting by the Phuket Info Center.

At the meeting, participants were given the opportunity to present their problems and express their opinions about tourism problems facing the private sector, the report noted.

“Those who attended the meeting presented overall problems such as infrastructure in the province. Phuket is still unable to accommodate enough tourists. Public transport, logistics and road traffic congestion in the area, were other key concerns,” the report added.

The problem of small hotels being unable to operate due to ministerial regulations regarding hotels and “foreign mafia problems to do business in the area by contributing benefits to the capital group and tourists in their own country, etc,” was another problem specifically raised, the report said.

Regarding new roads being made and existing roads being expanded, Mr Phiphat said a study group will look into having road projects being taken over by larger government departments which have larger government budgets, instead of having local authorities trying to build key roads needed.

“I have the intention and we will definitely fix it, because I understand that Phuket itself now encounters the problem of traffic jams,” said Mr Phiphat, who frequently visits Phuket for periods of days.

Mr Phiphat said he would look into the issues of sufficient tap water, the regulation barriers preventing small hotels from legally operating and the issue of tourist safety.

“About the mafia in the area, at this point, we are coordinating with the Tourist Police and regular police in the area. We are encouraging the supervision of safety and will coordinate and provide instructions to the national agency of Royal Thai Police to oversee this matter as well,” he said.

“We must be reminded that in terms of taking care of the safety and security of tourists, including businesses operated by the use of nominees and various illegal behaviors that cause damage to tourism in the area, if anyone knows of them they must inform the relevant authorities, such as the Tourist Police, local police and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, among others,” Mr Phiphat said.

“Now tourism has begun to return to Phuket, we must join together as a good host so we will be able to create a good image for Phuket and Thailand to be a sustainable tourism destination,” he concluded.

