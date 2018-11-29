THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket tourism dodges ‘Chinese hit’, Vice Governor told

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung was told by representatives from the local hotel and tourism industry yesterday (Nov 28) that the tourism situation on the island amid the “plunge” in the Chinese arrivals – in the wake of the Phoenix tour boat disaster that killed 47 Chinese tourists – was not as bad as previously predicted.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 November 2018, 03:02PM

Chinese tourists remained the largest group of of tourists by number in Phuket throughout October, despite some hotels reporting that about 5-10% of bookings by Chinese tourists for the month were cancelled. photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department, local tourism business representatives told Vice Governor Prakob that occupancy across the island for the month of October was 71.13%, a fall of only 2.3% compared with October last year.

The news was delivered at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall which was intended to cover the economic developments made to prepare the island to become the ‘Phuket Mice Destination’.

According to the report, hotel occupancy in Phuket beach areas during October was 78.53%.

A total of 1,047,964 tourists visited the island during the month and each tourist on average spent B7,575.68 per person per day, said the report.

Total income generated by tourists during October was given as B37.158 billion.

Chinese tourists remained the largest group of of tourists by number throughout October, despite some hotels reporting that about 5-10% of bookings by Chinese tourists for the month were cancelled.

Russian tourists were the second largest market, followed by Australians, Koreans, Malaysians and Germans, respectively, the meeting was told.

FIT tourists (Free Independent Travellers) were becoming increasingly common on the island, the report added.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 30 November 2018 - 16:10:58 

"FIT tourists are backpack tourists" It's true that backpack tourists are Fit's,but they account only for a small percentage of them.Most Fit's spend much more than those on a packaged tour. And 7500B is easily spent.K,not everyone is a cheap charlie

Kurt | 29 November 2018 - 15:36:32 

Anyone believes that  tourists spent B7,575.68 on average each tourist per day? Give me a break.
FIT tourists are back pack tourists, spending lesser than 1000 thb per day. They tell me. Meals in Tesco Lotus for 60 thb, free water. Buy beer there or in 24 hours shop a B32 per can. Rent a motorbike, B200 per day. Buy a 'blow' along the streets from thai. Very cheap ( over supply on Phuket....

