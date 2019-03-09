THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket tourism China focus pressures hotels to perform

PHUKET: Despite registering a record high 9 million passenger arrivals at the island’s gateway international airport in 2018, performance data is indicating that a slowdown in its double-digit growth rates over the past few years is on the horizon for Thailand’s resort destination of Phuket, reports Bill Barnett, Managing Director of tourism and hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks.

Saturday 9 March 2019, 04:49PM

Source: Phuket International Airport and C9 HotelworksMarket Research

Source: Phuket International Airport and C9 HotelworksMarket Research

Source: Phuket International Airport and C9 HotelworksMarket Research

Source: Phuket International Airport and C9 HotelworksMarket Research

While airport arrivals grew 8% year-on-year, the gains posted were at their lowest level since 2015, he said, citing C9 Hotelworks’ newly released Phuket Hotel Market Update.

As the first half of 2018 saw arrivals soar by 17% versus the same period in 2017, the second half of the year was marred by the Phoenix tour boat disaster, which decelerated momentum and by the end of the year annualised hotel demand had declined by 4%, Mr Barnett noted.

“The period of August through October eradicated the early gains in the year. At that juncture, despite negative industry sentiment of a continued drop, a soft landing ensued in the final two months of the year driven mostly on rates, and by year-end the new normal kicked in,” Mr Barnett said in a release issued yesterday (Mar 8).

Moving into 2019, and looking to put the benchmark in perspective for Phuket hotels, Jesper Palmqvist of hospitality intelligence group STR noted, “When looking at the long term historic trend, the pipeline of new supply but conversely also the increased competition in the region for Chinese demand, it is plausible that this recent pressure on Phuket performance will continue into the second half of the year, with an increased spread in performance among the hotels – basically a tightening of the market compared to the past couple of years.” (See report here.)

Further reflecting on the prevailing trade winds at the end of 2018, Mr Palmqvist added, “This trend continued throughout peak season into 2019 where January was similar to that of 2015, with overall demand shifting by -6% compared to the same month last year. Indications in daily data for the important month of February echoes the sentiment hitting numbers close to 2017, leading to peak season ending with a noticeable step back.

“In addition, it is likely that March may also see a year-over-year decline from last year, but as we approach low season again we do not expect negative growth to continue to the same extent.”

Analysing the current state of Phuket’s tourism sector and prospects in 2019, Mr Barnett pointed out five key trends that are expected to shape the island’s tourism road ahead:

1. Pressure On Demand – Good Hotels Perform, Others Left Out

Diving into the numbers the reality is that demonstrated hotel performance is not dependent on macro tourism metrics alone but brand, location, and management play a key role in the battle of the haves and the have nots.

2. Increased Regional Competition For Mainland Chinese

An onslaught of other Asian destinations are targeting Chinese travelers and putting up incentives like visa-free entry. Brand Thailand is not alone it is quest for numbers.

Splash Beach Club

3. Rising Rate Volatility As Hotels Fight For Market Share

Phuket over the past few years has successfully managed to cash in when the going was good, and drive higher rates during periods of high demand. With a China slowdown, appreciation of the Thai baht and growing competition, rates are likely to be under attack in the foreseeable future.

4. Accumulating Pipeline Set To Continue Unabated

With surging land prices in Bangkok and other key Asian CBD areas, developers are adjusting their return outlook and continue to either transact properties in Phuket or undertake greenfield developments. A second factor is property development groups looking to mitigate risk in a challenged real estate sector and look at recurring cash flow investment models.

5. Niche Products Emerging, Can Buck Macro Trends

No two hotels are created equal and changing travel preferences in terms of properties that offer unique design, best in class wellness offerings or other key demand generators are hitting numbers far ahead of their competitive set.

Closing out the outlook on Phuket, one of the key takeaways from C9 Hotelworks report is that India is seeing a rapid escalation of market prominence, the report noted.

In 2018 Indian inbound travelers recorded a 56% year-on-year increase as direct flights to the island were opened from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

With more airlift coming in 2019, eyes are now turned to the subcontinent as a supplement for the Mainland China mass travel machine, the report said.

To download C9 Hotelworks Phuket Hotel Market Update, click here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations
Phuket airport braces for Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year to bring B10bn tourism boost
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Phuket’s market mix has evolved: Down but definitely NOT out
Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
VAT refund up to B20k for Chinese New Year
Phuket tourism dodges ‘Chinese hit’, Vice Governor told
Visitor numbers down in Oct as Chinese stay away
Appeal Court fines zero-dollar tour operators B500k
Thai AirAsia flies into red as Chinese travellers decline
In the Red: Phuket tourism industry plays down Chinese fall impact
Tourism package ready
Phuket Opinion: Restoring confidence
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry

 

Phuket community
Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

Is it just too logical to solve the persistent problem by constructing additional new reservoirs and...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

What a circus, with police being nothing more than ring-leaders. I love the way Khun Anotai said &q...(Read More)

Early voting brings extra alcohol ban

Why do they ban alcohol sales to foreigners on holiday and expats? The election has nothing to do wi...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

Probably waiting another few months for any criminal records.... it seems the way it goes....(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

But hey ""We caught and fined tourists who were not wearing a helmet and those who did not...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

"however, we found a group of foreigners drinking together at a bar around Malin Plaza so we to...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

Is there a LINE group to report noisy (illegal muffler) fast riding Thais or would that overload the...(Read More)

Several senior Phuket police to be moved in national reshuffle

A lot of cash changing hands- get ready for an increase in tea money and patronage has to be re-paid...(Read More)

Safety zone at Phuket Airport to be implemented

OMG, the photo with all officials, a lovely togetherness show off about a non issue. Very 'safe&...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

Police, taxis, tuktuks, etc....all part of the same team...and all a scourge on Thailand tourism. I...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sunday Brunch Club
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
QSI Food Competition 2019

 