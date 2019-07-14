THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development

Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development

PHUKET: New research from consulting group C9 Hotelworks in their Phuket Hotel Market Update Mid-Year Edition has revealed an island development pipeline of 15,348 keys set to enter the market over the next five years, which represents an 18% push in total supply.

tourismconstructioneconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 July 2019, 11:39AM

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

Image: C9 Hotelworks

« »

During the first four months of 2019 which is ranked as high season, year-on-year international passenger arrivals at Phuket International Airport slipped by 3%, while the domestic segment was down 6%.

Looking into the data, the first half of 2018 had been a record-setting tourism period, as the succeeding six months experienced a sharp decline due to the retraction of the Mainland China market, noted a release issued by C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett today (July 14).

"Mainland China remains at the forefront of any discussion about Phuket and the segment remains volatile with a 19% decrease registered this year from January through May. Russian arrivals have yet to fully recover. On the upside, fast-growing India tripled its tourism arrival trajectory during the same period versus 2018," Mr Barnett wrote.

"Hotel performance has mirrored the current trend, according to STR data this reflects a 12% retraction of RevPAR, driven largely by lower market-wide occupancy.

"While May and September are the two lowest months for Phuket hotels, July and August are projected to experience boosts in occupancy. But the reality remains that non-high season attracts significantly lower room rates and this factor will undoubtedly suppress overall rate growth during the year," he added.

QSI International School Phuket

The C9 Hotelworks report also highlights the growing influence of hotel-branded residences on the Phuket accommodation market, with over 50% of the incoming pipeline or 8,337 units are being developed. 

The majority of this products are condominium properties with many being affiliated to international hotel groups via management or franchise agreements. Despite the drop in Chinese tourists, a number of Mainland real estate conglomerates have entered the island property sector.

"Summarizing Phuket's forecasted tourism market conditions, C9 Hotelworks view is that with the development of the new Greater Phuket airport by AoT in Southern Phang Nga, the long-term forecast remains positive. It's probable that current hotel sector will experience a similar cycle that Bali saw between 2014 through 2018 and that new supply will eventually be absorbed on a medium-term basis, but in the shorter term, demand remains a key risk factor impacting operators and owners," the report comcluded.

To read and download C9 Hotelworks full report click here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Left:
# Characters
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Should we trust online reviews?
Police still yet to seek Interpol help for arrest of Greek national for brutal Phuket murder
Tesco Lotus amid mass expansion drive
Phuket Opinion: In clear view
Indian man held in Phuket for fraud
Phuket officials tackle fire safety
Karon beach road section to close to cars for burst water main repairs
Strong baht deals blow to Pattaya tourism, as airline price tactics see outbound tourism surge
Ammonia-leak area of Phuket ice factory shut down by order
Thai model actress Selina has baby forcibly taken from her on Phuket street
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Second Phuket water crisis? ’Peace walk’ monk returns! Dangerously sweet! || July 12
Governor appeals to landowners to sell, to let u-turn construction begin
Police struggling to identify body of foreign man found off Karon
BoT tightens screws on non-resident accounts
Phuket Airport air-sea rescue exercise re-creates actual disaster

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
Save Now Stay Later
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 