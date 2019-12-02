Phuket tour operators swing for Asean golfers

PHUKET: Representatives from 50 tour operating companies from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Phuket took part in the first round of the Asean Tourism Golf Tournament, held at the Phuket Country Club yesterday (Dec 1) to tee off a multi-stage competition and golf tourism road show to be held in three countries throughout next year.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 2 December 2019, 03:20PM

Representatives from 50 tour operating companies joined the Asean Tourism Golf Tournament, held at the Phuket Country Club yesterday (Dec 1). Photo: PR Dept

Representatives from 50 tour operating companies joined the Asean Tourism Golf Tournament, held at the Phuket Country Club yesterday (Dec 1). Photo: PR Dept

Representatives from 50 tour operating companies joined the Asean Tourism Golf Tournament, held at the Phuket Country Club yesterday (Dec 1). Photo: PR Dept

Representatives from 50 tour operating companies joined the Asean Tourism Golf Tournament, held at the Phuket Country Club yesterday (Dec 1). Photo: PR Dept

Representatives from 50 tour operating companies joined the Asean Tourism Golf Tournament, held at the Phuket Country Club yesterday (Dec 1). Photo: PR Dept

Representatives from 50 tour operating companies joined the Asean Tourism Golf Tournament, held at the Phuket Country Club yesterday (Dec 1). Photo: PR Dept

Hosting the event was the Phuket Golf Association, along with Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD), the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, the Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter and the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board.

Also present were representatives from Pahang Golf Association and the Johor Golf Association.

Present at a meeting held to explain the tournament was Phuket Golf Association Secretary Satjapon Thongsom, PKCD Managing Director Nipon Eakwanit, PKCD Director Sam Setthee, President of the Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter Kongsak Khongphongsakorn and representatives from a host of Phuket tour operators

Mr Satjapon said that the golf tournament was held to promote Phuket community tourism by using golf as a connection.

“Many community tourism operators from Phuket and other Asean countries have set up booths in order to promote community tourism and share business perspectives,” he said,. Noting that the same will be done at all the later events to be held as the golf tournament and series of road shows continue.

“Some of the proceeds from this tournament will be donated to Phuket Rural Child Development Fund,” Mr Satjapon added.

The first round of the Asian Tourism Golf Tournament held yesterday (Dec 1) was joined representatives from 50 tour operating companies from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Phuket.

The second round of the tournament, and accompanying road show, will be held in Johor State in Malaysia in February, while the third round will see the tournament return to Phuket again in June.

The fourth round will be held in Bogor, Indonesia, in September and the fifth and final round will be held in the Genting Highlands, Malaysia, on Dec 5-6.