Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket tour guide arrested at airport with heroin in underwear

Phuket tour guide arrested at airport with heroin in underwear

PHUKET: A Phuket tour guide carrying 40 grams of heroin in his underwear was arrested after arriving at Phuket International Airport in the early minutes of Saturday morning (Sept 28).

economicscrimetourismpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 30 September 2019, 07:08PM

Registered Phuket tour guide Sompong Saeaio, 43, with the offending heroin in front of him. Photo: Sakoo Police

Registered Phuket tour guide Sompong Saeaio, 43, with the offending heroin in front of him. Photo: Sakoo Police

Officers in front of the Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport late Friday night. Photo: Sakoo Police

Officers in front of the Domestic Terminal at Phuket International Airport late Friday night. Photo: Sakoo Police

Registered Phuket tour guide Sompong Saeaio, 43, was found carrying 42.4 grams of heroin. Photo: Sakoo Police

Registered Phuket tour guide Sompong Saeaio, 43, was found carrying 42.4 grams of heroin. Photo: Sakoo Police

« »

Capt Suporn Mueangkai of the Sakoo Police identified the man as Sompong Saeaio, 43.

Sompong had arrived on a flight from Chiang Mai which touched down at Phuket airport late Friday night.

By 00:35am, officers from the Sakoo Police, the Phuket Tourist Police and Phuket Immigration had Sompong in custody.

The arrest was made after a tip-off that heroin would be brought to Phuket from from Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai province, Capt Suporn said.

“We spread out throughout the Domestic Terminal and waited for him to get off the plane. We approached him when we saw him in the passenger hall. Officers identified him as he matched the description given to us by an informant,” Capt Suport told The Phuket News today (Sept 30).

The officers took Sompong aside for questioning.

“When asked, he agreed for officers to search him to show that he was innocent. We found the drugs during our first search,” Capt Suporn said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Sompong was found carrying 42.4 grams of heroin, he added.

“He told is that he bought the drugs in Chiang Dao district for B20,000,” Capt Suporn noted.

“Sompong was taken in for more questioning and charged with the possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell,” Capt Suporn added.

Sompong was also found carrying an official tour guide registration card that was not set to expire until 2022.

“He said that he used to work as a freelance tour guide in Phuket, but now he does not have a job,” Capt Suporn explained.

“We are now holding Sompong behind bars until our investigation is finished,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deputy PM, Tourism Minister approve 90-day, visa-free stays for American, Japanese medical tourists
Scheduled power outage to hit south of Heroines Monument
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smuggle drugs in food! Dismantling child sex ring! Horror crash spurs action? || September 30
Phuket scores 11 at the Thailand Tourism Awards
Main Phuket Town roads to close for Veg Fest procession for His Majesty
Youth leaders arrive in Phuket for US-Asean Summit
Hong Kong police fire tear gas at protesters in shopping district
Horror crash spurs action
Kamala main road to close for Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean
Singaporean tourist rescued from drowning on Coral Island day trip
Phuket Vegetarian Festival underway
Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land
Bangkok condos to remain pricey despite new city plan
Lunlabelle party-house group released on bail

 

Phuket community
Horror crash spurs action

The NCPO 'tried' (LOL) to ban people riding in the back of pick-ups and the people complaine...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn should spend his official energy on sufficient public transportation. and bus riding for e...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

It is like it is. Accept it, look at yourself and not on others and if i is totaly unacceptable for ...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn not suggest 'the law is the law', but suggest to 'follow the illegal middle pa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...Making important words as 'sustainable' empty talks. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

Pascale, you miss the point. It is not about the tourists who already here. ( pity them) Present to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

Well, the deal behind the ASEAN curtains is clear. 'We don't complain and ignore that Sumatr...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

With so many other cases of encroachment that have been investigated and well publicized, yet nothin...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

Again a map would be useful. A picture paints a thousand words....(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Mr Wiesel, my comment is not about the wrong doing of children. Kids are kids, and don't always ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS