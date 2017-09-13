PHUKET: A tour bus driver has been charged with reckless driving after he caused a four-vehicle pile-up in the southbound lane of Darasamut Underpass in front of Central Festival Phuket this morning (Sept 13).

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 05:53PM

The accident occurred at about 9:15am, causing massive traffic tailbacks southbound along one of the busiest roads on the island.

“The bus driver was driving too fast and collided into the back of a black van, which as a result hit the pickup truck in front of it,” Capt Jarat Lempan of the Wichit Police told The Phuket News today.

“Another pickup truck also hit the back of the bus,” he added.

“The vehicles in front of the bus had stopped because there was traffic in the underpass. Traffic in that area is normal in the mornings.” Col Jarat said.

“But the bus driver was reckless and drove too fast and did not stop in time,” he said.

“There were no serious injuries, only a woman in the black van directly in front of the bus sustained some minor injuries,” he added.

“The bus driver who was at fault has been charged with reckless driving,” Col Jarat confirmed.