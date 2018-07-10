FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports

PHUKET: Three bodies have been found by search teams, leaving just three more people yet to be accounted for in the wake of the Phoenix tour boat disaster last Thursday (July 5), Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong announced today as as the chief of the disaster command centre set up at the Phuket Marine Office.

tourismdisastersdeathChineseSafetyRussianmarinetransportEakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 10 July 2018, 08:57PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (centre) leads the press conference today. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (centre) leads the press conference today. Photo: PR Dept

Two of the bodies were found yesterday, Governor Norraphat said, adding that a third was found washed up on a beach at Phi Phi Island this morning.

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command dispatched a boat to recover the body, he said.

Although officials had yet to confirm that the bodies were from the Phoenix disaster, Governor Norraphat said officials believed it was likely as they were found within the search area as determined the Hydrographics Department of the Royal Thai Navy.

Governor Norraphat also explained that of the five people who officials only recently discovered were not on the Phoenix at the time it sank in a strong storm squall, but were listed as having boarded the vessel, three of them had already travelled “back to their home country” while the two others were waiting for their flight home.

The three bodies recovered and confirmation that the five in question were safe left only three more people unaccounted for, he said.

Regarding recovering the body still trapped under the Phoenix, on the sea bed some 1.5 nautical miles from Koh Hei (Coral Island), it was reported today that officials were waiting for the appropriate weather before proceedng with their operation.

Divers from Thai Navy and China will help each other to analyse the situation, the press was told at the announcement today.

Meanwhile, Phuket Public Health Office Chief Dr Jirapan Taepan said that 37 of the bodies recovered so far had been identified, 33 of them by relatives. To date, 32 of the bodies had been issued death certificates, and 26 of the bodies are ready for relatives to claim.

Provincial Police Region 8 Chief Gen Sorasak Yenprem told the press that the Phoenix captain, Somjing Boontham, is currently being detained at Phuket Provincial Prison following his charge of recklessness causing death.

QSI International School Phuket

Of Metha Limsakul, the 58-year-old captain of the Serenata, which sank off Koh Mai Thon in the same storm last Thursday but with all 41 people on board rescued, Gen Sorsak re-confirmed that the captain had been charged but police were still “gathering additional evidence” against him.

It was not clarified whether or not Metha was being detained while in the investigation continued.

Gen Sorasak did volunteer that the “Chinese boat manager” had been taken into custody and is being held at Phuket Immigration for “processing”, thnough only repeating what Tourist Police deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Surachet “Big Joke” Hakpan announced last night (see here).

Regardless, both Gen Sorasak and Gen Surachet have yet to make public the names of the people arrested on that front, which amounts to charges for operating a nominee company in Thailand.

Regarding the two Russians who were rescued after they were caught in the storm while riding a jet-ski off Koh Racha, Gen Sorsak was happy to report that the jet-ski owner, apparently a Russian, confessed and was fined B1,000, presumably for allowing the jet-ski to be rented and/or in unsafe conditions in an act that likely endangered people’s lives.

Throughout the endless press conferences and official statements since the disaster last Thursday, officials never named the Russians rescued. Instead, they were identified as “from Europe” in official statements, despite the the Russian Embassy itself confirming last Friday (July 6) that the couple rescued were Ilya Goldman and Elena Volkova, ages not specified.

They were some 15 kilometres offshore when they were picked up by a fishing boat. (See Russian Embassy report here.)

Of the two Russians that were initially, consistently reported by officials as missing from the Phoenix, Thai officials have made no mention whether the two are alive, dead or still missing – or if they were actually the two from Koh Racha who were accidentally reported initially as missing from the Phoneix.

In closing the press conference today, officials noted that witness statements had been taken from some 50 people as the investigation nito the accident continues.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tourism businesses face huge ‘collateral’ hikes
Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches
Phuket boat disaster spurs response from Chinese President Xi Jinping
Cave rescue and Phuket tour boat disaster ‘equally important’, says PM
Phuket tour boat disaster morgue overflow spurs call for ‘freezer box’ donations
Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea
Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep
Russian civilian plane crashes in Sinai: Egypt PM
Dead body bingo as Thai Police rejig numbers to mitigate Phuket tour boat disaster
Five die when speedboat sinks in storm
Free ISLA professional lifeguard training gains ground in Phuket
Phuket lifeguards ramp up efforts to prevent monsoon drownings
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor
Indonesian tourist boat blaze kills 23
Air-sea search intensifies for missing EgyptAir plane

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Would it be possible we not need to read anymore about neo colonialism? That is not living in people...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

Surely the "sweep" should be the competence of the boat captains and the Managers who make...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Absolute nonsense. Name a country that does not do the same thing or variations of it. So, because o...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

More from the neo colonialists. When kids feel safe, they are free to focus their energy on explori...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

"The deputy tourist police chief also threatened to take legal action against any Thai official...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

TAT (Tourism Authority of Thailand), DBD (Department of Business Development), Tourist Police and ma...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

Hear the same waffle every time, how about focusing on prevention instead of going after the money g...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat tragedy sparks foreign owners sweep

Xenophobia strikes again - must be foreigners fault - blame the foreigners!! Unbelievable. ...(Read More)

Cave rescue and Phuket tour boat disaster ‘equally important’, says PM

Well I guess 50+ dead Chinese is equal to the drama of Thai boys stuck in a cave and he had to show ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

"Some expats must have led a sheltered childhood and their parents didn't allow them to go ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
Chattha
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Tile-it

 