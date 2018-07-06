FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket tour boat disaster: 7 more dead found, dozens still missing

PHUKET: A Royal Thai Navy helicopter took to the sky at first light this morning as the search continued in the hope of finding 58 people still missing from the two boat sinkings amid the storm late yesterday afternoon.

disasters Chinese tourism marine transport weather

Friday 6 July 2018, 11:24AM

Phuket Governor and accompanying officials walk along Chalong Pier this morning, ahead of seven bodies reported as being transported back to Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

UPDATE:  The two people missing from the Senerita - boat mechanic Aroon Habinsun and 30-year-old Chinese tourist Sun Hua Fang - were recovered this morning. They were brought ashore and taken to hospital.

The search continues for 56.

Just before 11am today, officers at Chalong Pier confirmed that seven bodies recovered this morning were being back brought to Phuket at Chalong Pier.

Speaking from the Phuket Marine Office at Chalong Pier, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong early today (July 6) confirmed that the body of one Chinese tourist had been recovered near Koh Aeo. That body was brought ashore last night. Reporters at the scene confirmed that the body was still wearing a life vest emblazoned with the logo of the Phoenix tour boat that sank yesterday.

Gov Norraphat also confirmed that two tourists recovered last night were in serious condition and a further nine tourists had received hospital treatment for their injuries

The two Russian tourists who were caught by the storm while riding a jet-ski off Koh Racha were rescued by a passing fishing boat, he added.

However, Gov Norraphat this morning revised the number of people missing to 58, up from 53 late last night.

QSI International School Phuket

Two people were missing from the Senerita, which sank off Koh Mai Thon, which is now reported to have had 42 people on board – not 39, as consistently reported yesterday.

On board the Senerita were 35 tourists, five crewmen, one guide and one photographer, Gov Norraphat rpeorted.

 The two people still missing were named as boat mechanic Aroon Habinsun and 30-year-old Chinese tourist Sun Hua Fang.

The Phoenix was carrying 105 people – 93 tourists, and 12 crewmen and guides – Gov Norraphat confirmed

Of those 36 tourists and the 12 crew and guides had been rescued, leaving 56 tourists from that boat alone still missing as of this morning.

The two still missing from the Senerita brings the total missing to 58.

As the search continues all boats less than 10 metres in length are banned from putting to sea anywhere across the main tourism islands of Phang Nga Bay, including Phi Phi Island.

 

 

Pauly44 | 06 July 2018 - 14:49:34 

Nothing is learnt from in Thailand, these tourists are so naiive to believe these boats are safe and the crew are competent, majority of the boats would not even pass for sheltered waters operation where i'm from and the crew are just cowboys out for a buck, no training, sad but true, I hope this news sends shockwaves through China so they abandon Phuket for good, only money talks.

alf | 06 July 2018 - 12:54:28 

This is so sad. And it is somewhat shocking as this was so predictable.
Money first, these boats will choose to go in bad weather 99% of the time rather than canceling and refunding the customers. 99% of time no more harm than seasick passengers. And then THIS happens.
I just have the (vain) hope that these deaths will not be useless and something will change.

