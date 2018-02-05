PHUKET: A tour boat crew member has surrendered to police after stabbing a Ukrainian man on a speedboat in Pa Khlok on Saturday.

Vitalii Kuzmichov, 24, was stabbed by a boat crew member on Saturday following an argument. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The crew member has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Capt Nattee Pichitchainitimet of the Thalang Police was notified of an incident by Thalang Hospital where it was stated that a foreign man had been stabbed at 5pm on Saturday (Feb 3).

Capt Nattee together with Maj Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police arrived at an emergency room at Thalang Hospital to find 24-year-old Ukrainian national Vitalii Kuzmichov who had sustained a knife wound to his left arm.

Mr Kuzmichov was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital as the knife wound was deep.

Capt Nattee said, “A good citizen who took Mr Kuzmichov to the hospital told us that there were a group of foreigners on a speedboat coming to Ao Po pier from Phi Phi Island.

“As the speedboat approached Ao Po pier Mr Kuzmichov was stabbed by a boat crew member named Tanakorn Saechana, 25, from Sakon Nakhon following an argument.

“The crew member ran away as soon as the speedboat arrived at the pier,” Capt Nattee explained.

“At this stage we believe that Tanakorn was angry as he thought Mr Kuzmichov had insulted his parents. However, Mr Kuzmichov told Phuket Tourist Police that he did not insult Tanakorn’s parents.

“We suspect there may have been a misunderstanding due to language.

“Tanakorn surrendered himself to Thalang Police not long after an incident and he was charged with assault causing bodily harm,” Capt Nattee added.