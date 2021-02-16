Phuket Touch Rugby Tournament

Youth game and coaching - 2pm. Main tournament from 3pm. Individual and team entries welcome. THB 100 per player.
Start From: Saturday 20 February 2021, 02:00PM to Saturday 20 February 2021, 04:00PM
|Person :
|Donna
|Address :
|Alan Cooke Ground, Thalang
