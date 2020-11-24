Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket touch rugby returns in style at the ACG

Phuket touch rugby returns in style at the ACG

TOUCH RUGBY: Last Saturday (Nov 21) saw the welcome return of touch rugby on the island as a one day tournament was held at the Alan Cooke Cricket Ground (ACG) in Thalang.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Friday 27 November 2020, 10:08AM

Photo: HeadStart International School

Photo: HeadStart International School

Photo: Donna Toon

Photo: Donna Toon

Photo: HeadStart International School

Photo: HeadStart International School

Photo: Donna Toon

Photo: Donna Toon

« »

Eight teams from Phuket competed in the family friendly tournament, including HeadStart, KIS, BIS, previous winners Hashtags and KIS’s very talented Can’t Grumble team. TCN from Prince Songlkla University and Life School Phuket were the tournament’s debutant teams.

The day started with a children’s run around with 20 youngsters all enjoying a taster of the game. The main tournament started at 3pm and was played in good spirit throughout the afternoon.

Long time supporters of local touch rugby, Outrigger, managed to win a very close play off for third and fourth, while defending champions Must Tag Sally from BIS emerged victorious in the tournament final with a hard fought win over the highly anticipated Phuket Vagabonds.

A big thank you to the team at ACG and Tipsy Cow for supporting the tournament and a special mention to Neil Quail for his huge help and Pavilions Resort Phuket for sponsoring the raffle with all proceeds going to the club.

Touch Rugby continues every Thursday at 5:15pm at the ACG with a casual drop in style run around for B50 per player.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Millions at stake in final F1 triple-header
Power aim to tame Tigers in AFL Andaman Cup
Football legend Diego Maradona dead at 60
Australian Open ‘likely’ to be delayed by two weeks
Mourinho gets his groove back as Spurs jangle
Limited spectators to return to English sports events
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta postponed
International duo claim 27th Laguna Phuket Triathlon titles
Injury-hit Liverpool keep setting records
Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester
Vagabonds rugby clinic surpasses expectations
Win for Winter as Kamala Open Bowls returns
Hollywood pair takeover Welsh non-league football club
Thalang Cows triumphant over Patong Penguins
Seventh Heaven for Champion Hamilton

 

Phuket community
Tourism prospects opaque says TAT governor

80%? Yer 'avin a larf. TAT loves plucking figures out of the ether. There will never be a return...(Read More)

US vows more business in Thailand

To ease travel restrictions? Perhaps Thai doctors can analyze the 2 week quarantine period.. See h...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

@Jor12. I never wrote that the Government has to pay for it. ( or anything I want). That was deraili...(Read More)

B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Success of a high speed train is depend on how many stations there will be on the route(s). To many ...(Read More)

Phuket volunteers wanted to help return captive gibbons to the wild

Kurt... perhaps you didn't understand...it's a volunteer project. If you don't want to ...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

Kurt..don't you understand the article.... "reduce congestion of voters"...(Read More)

B40bn high-speed train contracts inked

Right, let's prioritize a fancy choo choo train over helping everyone whose lives have been deva...(Read More)

‘New Normal’ doubles cost of Phuket election

funny to see flu is here the reason even since months not even one new case with flu in phuket...(Read More)

Phuket ranks 5th cheapest in Asia for international school prices

if i had something to say not even one privat school exist in the world. but very good education in ...(Read More)

‘Ghost island’ Phuket hunkers down in tourist-free Thailand

It’s no coincidence this kind of situation exists. Thailand is doing a wonderful job of containing...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
AVC Engineering
Diamond Resort Phuket
K9 Point
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thai Residential

 