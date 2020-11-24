Phuket touch rugby returns in style at the ACG

TOUCH RUGBY: Last Saturday (Nov 21) saw the welcome return of touch rugby on the island as a one day tournament was held at the Alan Cooke Cricket Ground (ACG) in Thalang.

Rugby

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 November 2020, 10:08AM

Eight teams from Phuket competed in the family friendly tournament, including HeadStart, KIS, BIS, previous winners Hashtags and KIS’s very talented Can’t Grumble team. TCN from Prince Songlkla University and Life School Phuket were the tournament’s debutant teams.

The day started with a children’s run around with 20 youngsters all enjoying a taster of the game. The main tournament started at 3pm and was played in good spirit throughout the afternoon.

Long time supporters of local touch rugby, Outrigger, managed to win a very close play off for third and fourth, while defending champions Must Tag Sally from BIS emerged victorious in the tournament final with a hard fought win over the highly anticipated Phuket Vagabonds.

A big thank you to the team at ACG and Tipsy Cow for supporting the tournament and a special mention to Neil Quail for his huge help and Pavilions Resort Phuket for sponsoring the raffle with all proceeds going to the club.

Touch Rugby continues every Thursday at 5:15pm at the ACG with a casual drop in style run around for B50 per player.