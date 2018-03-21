TOUCH RUGBY: This year’s Outrigger Touch Rugby Competition at the Alan Cooke Ground has been the closest in living memory with all five teams separated by just two points on the ladder.

Wednesday 21 March 2018, 09:53AM

The minor premiers, decided on For & Against records, were U-Dub Footy, and they are shaping as the team to beat at the season ending finals to be held on Saturday, Mar 31, at the ACG.

Finals day will kick off at 4pm with the 4th placed Soi Dog playing the 5th placed Rainbow La La’s on Field 1 for a spot in the semi-finals against U-Dub Footy, with the winner of that semi-final advancing to the Grand Final at 5:30pm.

At 4:45pm Hash Tags will play Outrigger for the other Grand Final spot.

On Field 2 on Mar 31 at 4pm there will be an “Introduction to Touch Rugby” game for children of all ages. So even if your child has never played Touch Rugby before get him or her down to the ACG on March 31 to experience the game first hand.

Phuket Touch Rugby seasoned veterans will be providing your child a fun and enjoyable introduction to the game.

Grand Final Day is always a terrific day out for the entire family and if you have never visited the ACG it is a great opportunity to see this unique Phuket sporting facility up close.

The Boundary Bar will be open, selling chilled refreshments and the famous Boundary Bar burgers. And there are numerous games off the field to keep the young and young at heart fully entertained.

Text by Damian Clowes