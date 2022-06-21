Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s Top Noi a UFC star in the making

Phuket’s Top Noi a UFC star in the making

MMA: On June 10 in Singapore, Phuket’s Top Noi Kiwram (8-3) not only became the first male Thai fighter to enter the UFC cage but also to have his hand raised as champion in the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

MMAMuay-Thai
By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 22 June 2022, 09:30AM

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

« »

The 29-year-old beat Yuma Horiuchi of Japan via unanimous decision in the first round of the ‘Road to UFC’ tournament at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, after going a full three rounds in the flyweight (56.7 kg) matchup.

The ‘Road to UFC’ event is part of the UFC’s efforts to showcase, and sign, high-level MMA prospects from across Asia, with Top Noi being the only representative from the Kingdom.

The Buriram-native has been honing his skills for the better part of the last decade in Phuket, under the tutelage of George Hickman and Alex Schild, training out of the new Bang Tao Muay Thai & MMA gym alongside the first Thai in the UFC in Loma Lookboonmee, a female strawweight fighter.

A lifelong Muay Thai fighter, Top Noi was able to showcase his elite striking skills during the fight, landing strong punches and kicks against the Japanese fighter, setting up traps with his movement, and utilising his clinch to fend off much of his opponent’s attacks. He was also able to show his improved grappling defense, which has been a focal point of his training over the last few years.

But what turned heads for many fans and media was the entertainment factor, as Top Noi danced while walking out to the cage, continuously playing it up for the cameras, and was noticeably talking to his opponent during the fight. For him, fighting is fun, and he enjoys playing mind games with his opponent, even before the bout. During the weigh-ins and staredown the day before the fight, Top Noi refused to shake his opponent’s hand just to get in his head.

Phuket Property

“I do this and him never sleeping. He’s thinking ‘oh, this guy is crazy’. I’m having fun bro,” he said during the post-fight press conference minutes after the bout. “You want to put on a show, to entertain,” he added.

The win ensures Top Noi moves on to the semi-finals of the ‘Road to UFC’ flyweight tournament, for which a date has yet to be set. At the moment, he’s slated to take on Park Hyun Sung (6-0) from South Korea, whom Top Noi has previously trained with.

It’s a dream come true for a fighter who is part of the next generation of Thais moving the sport of MMA forward in Thailand. From fighting in local and regional promotions, he’s climbed up the ranks to potentially join his fellow Thai in the UFC in Loma Lookboonmee.

Right now the future looks bright for Thailand’s MMA scene.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Swimming to set up ‘open category’ for transgender athletes
Fitzpatrick wins US Open with sensational finish
Verstappen beats Sainz in Canada
Doubles pair’s good run in Jakarta ends in semis
Verstappen beats Alonso to Canada pole
UWC school BISP in touch rugby final
Jongkolphan, Rawinda stun China’s No.1 duo
Phuket to host Liverpool and Manchester United training camp
Youth Sailors to the fore at PYC
Local football tournament aiming to kick out illegal drugs
Ferrari’s Baku horror show spins F1 title race on its head
US Open tennis to allow Russian, Belarusian players under neutral flag
Schwartzel celebrates as golf’s power struggle deepens
Date set for Bangtao Beach Run
‘Eat your hats’: Australia celebrates making fifth straight World Cup

 

Phuket community
Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Anyone else not expect it to be a 'misunderstanding'. Deflect with a 'Bad Burmese' s...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

Oh...and let's not forget the "Living in Harmony" joke. Once a throng of international...(Read More)

Phuket enters bid for Expo 2028

These people must be joking. Phuket is in no way ready to take on an international exposition, as th...(Read More)

Man talked out of jumping from Patong hotel balcony

@JohnC - Seems like there is a very common socio-mental disorder involving fragile egos combined wit...(Read More)

Phuket police play down Patong tuk-tuk driver brawl

Another case of Phuket police proving what a farce they are, acting like the kindergarten teacher ch...(Read More)

NACC hosts Phuket anti-corruption seminar

Yes! Phuket officialdom is always in denial when it comes to corruption. Corruption is only possible...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Yes JohnC, I wrote on 20 June ( Cannabis site ban grows) also a bit how to start using Cannabis. I a...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

Agree, you won't die from an overdose but can certainly suffer extreme panic and hallucinations...(Read More)

TAT hoping to woo 500,000 Koreans this year

When I used to work in hotels here long time ago we used to get groups of 200-300 Sth Korean couples...(Read More)

Bill to limit households to 10 cannabis plants

You CANNOT overdose on cannabis. This is the most ridiculous statement made so far. The problem with...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Comedy Club
Devas Lounge
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center

 