Phuket top-flight officials support Sripanwa land claims

PHUKET: A delegation of top-ranking Phuket officials have travelled to Bangkok to present to a parliamentary investigative committee that Sripanwa’s claim to the land on which the five-star resort is located is legal.

landpropertypolitics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 October 2020, 08:30AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced the news to the press while attending the demonstration test run of the new COVID-19 test laboratory at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Sept 30).

The delegation was led by Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, and officers from the Phuket office of the Department of Lands and from the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Governor Narong said.

Governor Narong explained that he was unable to travel to Bangkok yesterday to lead the delegation as he was required to attend the laboratory test run at the airport.

Yesterday was also the last day of the government fiscal (budget) year, which meant he had many other matters to attend to as well, Gov Narong added.

“A preliminary examination of the land documents for the Sripanwa resort has shown that the title deeds issued, and the original NorSor 3 Kor [land-use document] were correct in detail. This has been clarified," Gov Narong said.

However, Governor Narong recognised that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) will conduct its own investigation.

“Officers from the DSI will inspect the area to verify the facts of the Sri Panwa project, which has become an issue well known through the news,” he said.

Thai Residential

“An investigation is a common occurrence when such questions arise. There must be a factual investigation from the relevant authority to reveal the truth,” he added.

An officer at the Phuket Land Office who asked not to be named also told The Phuket News that the land documents for the Sripanwa resort were fully legal.

Of the total area of ​​approximately 56 rai, six NorSor 3 Kor land-use documents have been issued cover ​​50 rai and two Chanote title deeds have been issued for the remaining “approximately five to six rai”, the officer said.

“None of the land is on any type of state land and does not overlap with land owned by any government agency,” the officer said.

The move to have the DSI investigate the Sripanwa land follows Vorasit Issara, owner of the five-star resort, posting negative comments about protesters in Bangkok disrespecting the Thai monarchy.

The comments prompted a backlash online, and claims that the land the Sripanwa resort is located on was acquired illegally.

Kurt | 01 October 2020 - 11:57:24 

.... " This the way we do it" ....   In full thai swing.

Fascinated | 01 October 2020 - 10:23:20 

Of course it's 'legal' Bangkok Big Boys own it. Patron system working as well as usual.

Shwe | 01 October 2020 - 09:36:12 

where can I buy shares in companies that make brown envelopes?

LALALA | 01 October 2020 - 09:21:02 

So...top government officials are supporting a private business in a governmental investigation...why ? Shouldnt be this the duty of the lawyer of the business owner ?

 

