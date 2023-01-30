Carnival Magic
Phuket to welcome 12mn tourists in 2023, predicts TAT

PHUKET: A total of 12 million tourists are expected to visit Phuket this year, Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office (TAT Phuket) has revealed.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 30 January 2023, 05:00PM

TAT Phuket Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri. Photo: PR Phuket

TAT Phuket Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri. Photo: PR Phuket

The number is still a marked increase on the estimated 9.2mn people who visited the island from January through December last year, Ms Nanthasiri said, according to an official report released today (Jan 30).

The TAT has set a target of 23mn tourists visiting Thailand in 2023, Ms Nanthasiri said. “The target set for  Phuket has been set at 12mmn, equivalent to the period before COVID-19,” she added.

“From January to December 2022, Phuket had 9,260,657 tourists. Of those, 46.4% were foreign tourists and the remaining 53.6% were Thai tourists.

“Hotels across the island enjoyed an average occupancy rate of 42.58% throughout the year,” Ms Nanthasiri noted.

According to the tourism data collected, the top 10 tourists who travelled to Phuket in 2022 were, in order by volume, from Russia, India, Australia, England, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, the United States and Israel, Ms Nanthasiri explained.

“This influx resulted in a ‘high revolving income’ [circulating through the local economy] of up to B230.389 billion, of which 74.4% came from foreign tourists and 25.6% came from Thai tourists,” she said.

More inbound tourists from Israel were expected during the northern hemisphere ‘summer’ months, she added.

“Phuket is ready to welcome tourists both from the same groups of tourists who are already coming as well as tourists from new markets,” Ms Nanthasiri said.

The TAT will be aiming to attract more tourists by promoting year-round activities through the campaign ‘365 Days of Wonders of Thailand… You can travel every day’,” Ms Nanthasiri concluded.

