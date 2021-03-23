BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

BANGKOK: Phuket will submit its reopening plan to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) for approval this Friday (Mar 26) in a bid to let inoculated tourists visit without quarantine in July, while Samui also hastened the reopening process with a sealed model.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 March 2021, 09:12AM

Beach chairs lie empty on the resort island of Phuket as even local tourists have disappeared in the wake of the recent outbreak of Covid-19. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

Beach chairs lie empty on the resort island of Phuket as even local tourists have disappeared in the wake of the recent outbreak of Covid-19. Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the reopening plan, known as the Phuket Tourism Sandbox, will depend largely on vaccine allocation to the Andaman island as it must achieve herd immunity by inoculating 70% of the population before letting foreign visitors in by that date, reports the Bangkok Post.

The plan, to be submitted to CESA on March 26, will include a vaccination proposal, indicating the number of doses needed and the timeline of inoculation that will be suitable for a safe reopening.

He said public communities tend to consent to this plan more than last year’s Phuket model as it is equipped with a more elaborate plan that can convince them with health safety measures.

According to the sandbox proposal, Phuket needs to vaccinate at least 466,587 people which requires 933,174 doses. To reach the immunity goal within the time frame, it should start the first round of inoculations by April 15, followed by the second from May 15 onward.

“Previously, Phuket set the Phuket First October for quarantine-free entry. But the new sandbox with an earlier starting date will benefit the whole country as we can evaluate this programme first before Thailand reopens all its borders in October,” said Mr Yuthasak.

He said long-haul markets are likely to visit Thailand in the initial stage. The post-pandemic travel which needs extra requirements, such as a COVID-19 test and insurance, means travellers will opt for a longer stay and spend more for each trip.

MGID

Bhummikitti Raktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said the tourism sandbox will help contribute at least B84.3 billion to the island’s economy, which is higher than the previous reopening plan set for October that expected to generate B55bn.

At present, the private sector and provincial government are confident about the plan, but the success factor is based on the vaccination programme which is the only unclear direction. Local operators still want the central government to make a decision.

Under the sandbox plan, tourists who want to join the quarantine-free programme are required to show a vaccine certificate, vaccine passport or IATA travel pass. They still have to take a PCR test at the airport and activate the ThailandPlus tracing application while in Phuket.

“Both the private and public sectors in the province are ready. But to proceed with the plan, we need vaccine rollouts within the timeline,” said Mr Bhummikitti.

Meanwhile, Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said Koh Samui will introduce sealed routes to international tourists that keep them away from residents.

Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated tourists are required to stay in their hotel rooms for the first two days and get a swab test on the second day. If the result is negative, they can travel to designated areas within the island such as Ang Thong Marine National Park and Koh Tan from the fourth to the seventh days.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

AstraZeneca hails US trials but poll shows European worries
Prayut relaxed over charter change
Quarantine period cut to 10 days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police, protesters clash in Bangkok! Thai-vaccine human trials || March 22
Mains water supply outage to affect area in Patong 
Human trials start on Thai-developed COVID vaccine
GoFundMe set up for Phuket Dutchman arrested for Shopping Mall scam
70 tonnes of algae collected from Patong Beach
Autistic man drowns while searching for snails in pond
‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police
Questions raised over house fire in Rassada
Trump to launch own social media platform
Thai-UK pact sets stage for agreement negotiations
Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition
Phuket crocodile hunt shifts to west coast

 

Phuket community
Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

@Wiesel Obviously not !!!...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

"It is all Thai for Thai with here and there a "lost"farang" Kurt you showing y...(Read More)

Autistic man drowns while searching for snails in pond

A 19 years old boy, last Friday a 62 years old man slipping into pool and drowned. Very sad. Perhaps...(Read More)

‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police

Journalist safety is doubtful as long Thai Government sees a bulletproof vest as a weapon. Seems Tha...(Read More)

‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police

Well, 'Myanmar handling' by Thai police. No problem, they just shuffle this in a 'Insult...(Read More)

Questions raised over house fire in Rassada

So, the front door story is a lie, believing neighbour's observation? Was it a kind of thai shac...(Read More)

Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

Kurt, dont you have a wife, girlfriend or grandma you can tell this?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

Very good article. Shows how little the elected officials really care. Their only concern is lining ...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

The Rawai scene is a very local ( non tourist) scene, with entertainment girls and bars without clos...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

@Foot "Closed and deserted"? When have you been out at night the last time ? Come to Ra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 