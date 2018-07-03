Phuket to remember expat Adam Hall

PHUKET: Friends will meet at Peppers Bar in Cherng Talay this Friday (July 6) to remember long-term Phuket expat Adam Hall, who recently passed away from cancer.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 July 2018, 01:45PM

Late Phuket expat Adam Hall with his sister Astra. Photo: Supplied

“Mr Hall recently battled with cancer and unfortunately succumbed to the illness a few weeks ago,” explained friend Stephen Crone.

“Adam moved to the UK late last year to receive medical care and be with his parents, he put up a good fight denying to accept that he would ever be defeated, remaining positive right to the end,” he said.

The funeral service for Mr Hall will be held in the UK at St Faith’s Crematorium in Norwich at 2pm on Friday (July 6).

The informal remembrance at Pepper’s Bar in Phuket (see map below) will begin at about 8pm.

Mr Hall’s wife Rutira, 13-year-old daughter Laura and 10-year-old son Jon are in the UK whilst the third member of the family Payu, 17, is still in Phuket being cared for by the cousin, Mr Crone noted.

“I have been in contact with Adam’s family, wife and friends to extend assistance where required,” he said.

“As we move forwards I am also assisting Rutira with the remaining estate here in Phuket. She has ongoing repayments for the house, car, school, etc, so we have established a Weeboon crowdfunding account for anybody that would like to contribute or simply contact me direct to contribute in your own special way,” Mr Crone explained.

To support Mr Hall’s family, visit the Weboon webpage, click here.