FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket to remember expat Adam Hall

PHUKET: Friends will meet at Peppers Bar in Cherng Talay this Friday (July 6) to remember long-term Phuket expat Adam Hall, who recently passed away from cancer.

The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 July 2018, 01:45PM

Late Phuket expat Adam Hall with his sister Astra. Photo: Supplied

Late Phuket expat Adam Hall with his sister Astra. Photo: Supplied

“Mr Hall recently battled with cancer and unfortunately succumbed to the illness a few weeks ago,” explained friend Stephen Crone.

“Adam moved to the UK late last year to receive medical care and be with his parents, he put up a good fight denying to accept that he would ever be defeated, remaining positive right to the end,” he said.

The funeral service for Mr Hall will be held in the UK at St Faith’s Crematorium in Norwich at 2pm on Friday (July 6).

The informal remembrance at Pepper’s Bar in Phuket (see map below) will begin at about 8pm.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Hall’s wife Rutira, 13-year-old daughter Laura and 10-year-old son Jon are in the UK whilst the third member of the family Payu, 17, is still in Phuket being cared for by the cousin, Mr Crone noted.

“I have been in contact with Adam’s family, wife and friends to extend assistance where required,” he said.

“As we move forwards I am also assisting Rutira with the remaining estate here in Phuket. She has ongoing repayments for the house, car, school, etc, so we have established a Weeboon crowdfunding account for anybody that would like to contribute or simply contact me direct to contribute in your own special way,” Mr Crone explained.

To support Mr Hall’s family, visit the Weboon webpage, click here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket dog shelter gifted Miss Grand beauty visit, Soi Dog leads donations
Unleashed: Socialising your puppy
Ride 4 Kids breaks target, sets foundation for a lifetime
Soi Dog Goes Green!
Ride 4 Kids is back for 2018
Local teachers train students in animal welfare with Soi Dog
Phuket Hotel Association event raises B4.5mn for scholarships
Get your game face on at this board game cafe in Phuket Town
Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival raises big funds for Phuket orphanages
Soi Dog Sanctuary set to open on Saturdays
Soi Dog mobile clinic in full swing at Nai Harn Lake
Unleashed: It’s ok, my dog is friendly!
Phuket’s sailing community says farewell to Tom Howard
Phuket International Women’s Club elects new committee at AGM
Asean law makers join NGO to target human traffickers

 

Phuket community
Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

What, no lamp post to blame? And why only charged with damage to government property if 2 private...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

I wonder if the foreign divers will be given the credit, for finding these guys, already we see word...(Read More)

Massive fines considered for new doctors

Mhh, if that is going to happen why not the same for Governors and Vice Governors?...(Read More)

‘Phuket on heroin high alert,’ says Vice Governor

Wow, big words of a office official. And who is he bringing for that high alert? Police officers fro...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Rorri_2 is right. Problem is none of them will creep out of their local phuket bulb. Education is v...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

It were the foreign divers who met up with the football boys, not the thai....(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

Thai police on phuket are sloppy. Just put up their hand to stop a tourist to 'milk' is alre...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

Seeing some of them often drive like crazy, assuming they never heard about aquaplaning and if they ...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Why do the Navy Seals speak englisch to there own people?...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

The officials, and "lifeguards" should look at an Aussie show called "Bondi Rescue,&q...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Tile-it
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
Two-Time Pizza Acrobatics World Champion Pasqualino Barbasso
My Physio By Kanitta
HeadStart International School Phuket

 