Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November

BANGKOK: US-based magazine ‘The Rice Trader’ will host an award ceremony for the World’s Best Rice Award in Phuket this year, with the Ministry of Commerce expecting the event to boost the global popularity of Thai grains.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 11:34AM

Photo: NNT

The World’s Best Rice Award will take place from Nov15-17, was announced The Rice Trader CEO Jeremy Zwinger in his meeting with Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, reports state news agency NNT.

The magazine has been giving out such awards for 13 consecutive years, with Thailand’s Hom Mali rice winning the top prize for the last two years.

This award ceremony will be the biggest event to ever be held by a magazine publisher, with no fewer than 1,000 participants. The event is also expected to help boost the popularity of Thai rice and stabilise national prices.

Additionally, the event will promote tourism activities in Phuket and neighbouring provinces such as Krabi and Phang Nga.

The Ministry of Commerce has projected a total of 7-8 million tons of exported rice this year, which is higher than last year’s volume of 6.1mn tons.

The country exported 2.29mn tons of rice in the first four months of 2022, marking a 52.67% increase and generating B39.45 billion in revenue. Major markets comprise countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, said the NNT report.