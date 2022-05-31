Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November

Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November

BANGKOK: US-based magazine ‘The Rice Trader’ will host an award ceremony for the World’s Best Rice Award in Phuket this year, with the Ministry of Commerce expecting the event to boost the global popularity of Thai grains.

agricultureeconomics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 11:34AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

 

The World’s Best Rice Award will take place from Nov15-17, was announced The Rice Trader CEO Jeremy Zwinger in his meeting with Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, reports state news agency NNT.

The magazine has been giving out such awards for 13 consecutive years, with Thailand’s Hom Mali rice winning the top prize for the last two years.

This award ceremony will be the biggest event to ever be held by a magazine publisher, with no fewer than 1,000 participants. The event is also expected to help boost the popularity of Thai rice and stabilise national prices.

Thai Residential

Additionally, the event will promote tourism activities in Phuket and neighbouring provinces such as Krabi and Phang Nga.

The Ministry of Commerce has projected a total of 7-8 million tons of exported rice this year, which is higher than last year’s volume of 6.1mn tons.

The country exported 2.29mn tons of rice in the first four months of 2022, marking a 52.67% increase and generating B39.45 billion in revenue. Major markets comprise countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, said the NNT report.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket
No concern yet monkeypox will cause pandemic: WHO
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers
Ministry eyes cutting virus alert to Level 2
Phuket Muay Thai tourists have herpes, not monkeypox, says Governor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains take their toll on Phuket, Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake || May 30
Phuket heavy weather warning extended
Fire guts Rassada storehouse
Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts
Zelensky visits Ukraine’s east, fires Kharkiv security chief
Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia
Indians eyed for industry recovery
Three suspected monkeypox cases in fact herpes, says DDC
Phuket property, businesses seized in ’Defeat Andaman’ bust

 

Phuket community
Indians eyed for industry recovery

Time to break out the magic marker pen with a new potential tourism market. 500,000 by end of year? ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

We get it. You want us to notice the reg flags! It is the most used phrase in the whole article. Is ...(Read More)

Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains

did it hit radio 89.5 ?Can;t hear it anymore ?all the Thai Channels are Cristal clear ! Horst...(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

Why don't they go home to where they original come from! Have no pride ? Stay here and beg for ...(Read More)

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

And some lady somewhere is waiting for a kaopat .........(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

A church in Patong? Is there a confession booth? It would be convenient ...... ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

Drowning season is open...(Read More)

Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push

,,, AU's Labor Government will be broke in a few months like has happened with every Labor Gov ...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

Kurt; buy cheap, get cheap. ...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

I found the Indians I have encountered to be well-mannered and very high spenders. If you lot hang a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lean On Me Live Fest

 