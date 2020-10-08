BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket to host Travel Blog Exchange 2021

Phuket to host Travel Blog Exchange 2021

PHUKET: Phuket has been selected to be the host destination for the world’s top blogger event Travel Blog Exchange 2021 (TBEX Asia 2021), from Oct 20-22 next year. 

COVID-19Coronavirustourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 October 2020, 03:10PM

The hosting of the TBEX Asia 2021 was officially announced today (Oct 8) at press conference in Phuket. Photo: TAT

The hosting of the TBEX Asia 2021 was officially announced today (Oct 8) at press conference in Phuket. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

NIithee Seeprae, TAT’s Executive Director of Advertising and Public Relations Department. Photo: TAT

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew together with Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Department of Advertising and Public Relations Executive Director Nithee Seeprae presided over the press announcement today (Oct 8) held at the Chalong Bay Rum Distillery.

Also present were Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana, Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, Thailand Hotels Association Southern chapter President Kongsak Khongphongsakorn, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana, among others.

“Phuket has all the infrastructure to accommodate tourists flying directly from overseas. There are world-class hotels and medical service providers in the province. We are more than confident that we can be a good host for all tourists and events,” said Governor Narong. 

Phuket is going ahead with all preparations for ‘New Normal’ tourism noted a release by the TAT, with business operators making the necessary changes to comply with the requirements laid down by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Public Health.

A multi screening process is conducted at checkpoints in collaboration with the provincial public health officials, while safety and security measures for water, air and land transport have been heightened to assure everyone that Phuket is a safe destination, said the release.

“We are going to show the world that Thailand is ready to come back, after COVID-19 has passed, to host international events and Phuket is ready to serve as a festival city,” Mr Chiruit said.

The TBEX Asia 2021 will underline arts, cultural diversity, event venues, food, and ways of life of people not only in Phuket, but also throughout the whole Southern Thailand region.

“The TBEX Asia 2021 participants will discover the charm and diversity of Phuket that can’t be found anywhere else. Since this big event will be held during challenging times, the honour of hosting this event is really an encouraging sign of confidence and potential of Thailand,” Mr Nithee said.

To boost the confidence of media and international bloggers coming to the TBEX Asia 2021 in Thailand, the TCEB, TAT and Phuket provincial government has organised a ‘Media and Blogger Inspection Trip’ to Phuket on Oct 6-8. The three-day programme highlights Phuket’s wide variety of attractions and activities, ranging from beautiful sea and beaches, delicious local food, street art, adventure and charming communities.

