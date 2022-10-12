Phuket to host ‘TBEX Asia 2022’

BANGKOK: Thailand is ready to welcome world’s travel bloggers, content creators and influencers from around the world to TBEX Asia 2022, to be held in Phuket and neighbouring provinces from Nov 15-18 with the theme ‘Diversity of the South: Phuket and Beyond’.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 October 2022, 11:15AM

Image: TAT

The staging of TBEX Asia 2022 follows Thailand’s full reopening to international tourism with travellers to the Kingdom no longer having to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results, and being able to enjoy a longer length of stay, which came into effect on Oct 1.

The TBEX Asia 2022 theme reflects precious art, cultural diversity, a variety of destinations and activities, and the Southern Thailand lifestyle, particularly that of Phuket, explained the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in a release issued yesterday (Oct 10).

“TBEX Asia 2022 is a fantastic opportunity for travel bloggers and influencers the world over to reconnect in person post-pandemic and see some of the wonderful travel experiences – existing and new – on offer in Thailand. The Kingdom is again welcoming visitors with open arms with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign,” TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.

The event will be the second time Thailand has hosted the TBEX, having hosted the first Asian edition of the show in 2015 in Bangkok, which drew nearly 700 participants from around the world and generated resulting exposure to over 142 million people.

The main venue for TBEX Asia 2022 will be Angsana Laguna Phuket, located at Asia’s first integrated resort Laguna Phuket on Bang Tao Bay.

The event programme for the four days of Nov 15-18 comprises a variety of Pre-BEX tour programmes and the conference itself, including a workshop, keynote addresses, breakout sessions and speed networking.

On Nov 19, the various two-night/three-day fam trips to destinations beyond Phuket will begin, to Songkhla and Phatthalung, Krabi, Phang Nga, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Lampang.

Registration to TBEX Asia 2022 for content creators (producers of blogs, videos, podcasts and traditional media) and DMOs, tour operators, hoteliers, OTAs, travel brands and PR and marketing suppliers can be completed at www.tbexcon.com/Asia-2022