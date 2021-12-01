Phuket to host Sports Tourism Expo

VARIOUS SPORTS: It was announced at a press conference yesterday (Nov 30) that Phuket is to host a multi-sports expo in an effort to stimulate tourism and the local economy as the island continues its drive to be positioned as a sports-centric city.

BowlsFootballFutsalSwimmingVolleyball

By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 December 2021, 10:00AM

The expo will run between Dec 4-26 and include six events including beach football, futsal, beach volleyball, swimming, woodball (where a mallet is used to knock balls through designated gates) and petanque (a type of boules).

The beach football tournament will be held between Dec 4-6 at Saphan Hin; the futsal contest will take place between Dec 7-9 at gym number 1, Saphan Hin; beach volleyball will be held at Saphan Hin between Dec 10-12; woodball at Ganesh Garden between Dec 15-17; petanque will be held from Dec 20-22 and the swimming between Dec 24-26 at Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort.

Officials announcing the event at the press conference held at the Phuket Orchid Resort in Karon yesterday included Pichet Panapong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, Jaroon Keawmookdakul, Tourism and Sport Phuket, Thosaphon Jittrathorn, Assistant to the Phuket Provincial Sports Organization, Warin Khaothong, Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Sports and Prasit Sinsaowapak, Deputy Mayor of Phuket City.

“The expo will involve over 2,000 participants including the sportsmen, trainers and associates,” commented Mr Jaroon.

“We anticipate it will attract many more people who will come to watch the various sports and also enjoy local attractions including nature and fine cusine which we hope will help boost the economy,” he added.

It was also announced that in the second quarter of next year various running themed events in Thalang and beach sports in Kathu will take place which it is hoped will become permanent and attract local and overseas participants. No specific details were released on this but will be in due course, officials confirmed.