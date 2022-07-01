Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket to host regional round of 29th National Skills Competition

Phuket to host regional round of 29th National Skills Competition

PHUKET: Phuket will be one of four venues in Southern Thailand to host the regional round of the 29th National Skills Competition later this month, with the winners to compete in the WorldSkills Thailand Competition 2023 in the first quarter of next year.

economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 July 2022, 12:06PM

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The aim of the competition, organised by the Department of Skill Development, is to provide opportunities for youths aged 22-25 from all regions of Thailand to showcase their talents in 25 different skill areas.

Phuket, along with Surat Thani, Songkhla and Nakhon Sri Thammarat will host the regional rounds on July 20-22, an online meeting with the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani was told yesterday (June 30).

The national contest will see the winners selected to represent Thailand to participate in the 13th ASEAN Skills Competition in Singapore in July 2023, in the Asian Skills Competition in Malaysia and the chance to and to participate in the 47th International Skills Competition in Lyon, France, in September 2024.

Entrants will compete in 25 skill categories, including automotive technology, food processing, food and beverage service, welding, information technology, web design, electrical systems, furniture assembly, fashion, mechatronics, graphic design, refrigeration. hair styling, electronics, CNC machining and industrial automation.

The national skills competition is held in Thailand every two years “to stimulate skill development of the labour force in order to lead to increased employment opportunities, public income generation and the overall economic development of the country”, the Department of Skill Development said in its release announcing the regional rounds. 

Brightview Center

With the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 event cancelled due to the pandemic, WorldSkills International, organiser of the international WorldSkills competitions, this year has organised a series of skill competitions collectively known as WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition (WSC2022SE).

The locally organised global competition is expected to attract more than 1,100 competitors from 57 countries and regions

“We are delighted by the enthusiasm and commitment shown by the WorldSkills Members and Partners to ensure that our Competitors have an international WorldSkills experience in 2022,” said Chris Humphries, President and Chair of the Board at WorldSkills International.

“We know that WorldSkills Competitions have a positive impact showcasing and motivating more young people to develop their technical and vocational skills. This will still provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for competitors and benchmarking for members. Accordingly, we are so pleased to be able to deliver a special edition competition in 2022,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

China loosens curbs on travel
California passes sweeping law to reduce non-recyclable plastic
Doctor says too early to drop guard
Phuket marks 36 new COVID cases, no deaths
HFM Expands Offering by Adding Physical Stocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid insurance overhaul, Police pay over torture, Patong hotel fall || June 30
Water rescue drill held ahead of expected tourist influx
After drinking problems, man found hanged in Srisoonthorn
Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort
Vachira offers free medicines for ATK positive
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
Expanding NATO squares up to Russia as Putin slams ‘imperial’ alliance
Special insurance coverage for COVID-19 patients to end
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai MP: Cannabis & Hemp bill to be vetted by August || June 29
Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

 

Phuket community
Insomniacs get weed treatment

Mmm, when I smoked I found it interfered with getting to sleep and I never remembered dreams. After ...(Read More)

Doctor says too early to drop guard

With overflow vaccinations one weakening/damage his imune system.( see Anutin) By now it is well kno...(Read More)

After drinking problems, man found hanged in Srisoonthorn

@Kurt "Forget lord Buddha teaching ?" Do you really need to comment on every article wi...(Read More)

Man fined B500 for ghost-driving on Thepkrasattri Rd

@Kurt "In Europe a helmet fine is 100 Euro " Generalizing nonsense ! In many European c...(Read More)

Doctor says too early to drop guard

of course they do - in cahoots with big pharma who still have millions more test kits to sell stop t...(Read More)

Australian man dies in fall from Patong resort

@JohnC, I have been involved with drug rehab for decades, my daughter was an addict. I also do chari...(Read More)

Doctor says too early to drop guard

Anutin had 6 jabs and still got it . So what is the point in taking the snakeoil it does not work. 9...(Read More)

Insomniacs get weed treatment

YES. Nothing makes me sleep better than a few tokes on a joint before bed. Forget the pills, try som...(Read More)

Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats

Very common to see idiot locals driving along with their child on their lap playing with the steerin...(Read More)

Water rescue drill held ahead of expected tourist influx

Expected tourist influx??? 5555555555...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 