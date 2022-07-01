Phuket to host regional round of 29th National Skills Competition

PHUKET: Phuket will be one of four venues in Southern Thailand to host the regional round of the 29th National Skills Competition later this month, with the winners to compete in the WorldSkills Thailand Competition 2023 in the first quarter of next year.

economics

By The Phuket News

Friday 1 July 2022, 12:06PM

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The announcement came through an online meeting hosted by the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani yesterday (June 30). Photo: PR Phuket

The aim of the competition, organised by the Department of Skill Development, is to provide opportunities for youths aged 22-25 from all regions of Thailand to showcase their talents in 25 different skill areas.

Phuket, along with Surat Thani, Songkhla and Nakhon Sri Thammarat will host the regional rounds on July 20-22, an online meeting with the Institute of Skill Development Region 11 office in Surat Thani was told yesterday (June 30).

The national contest will see the winners selected to represent Thailand to participate in the 13th ASEAN Skills Competition in Singapore in July 2023, in the Asian Skills Competition in Malaysia and the chance to and to participate in the 47th International Skills Competition in Lyon, France, in September 2024.

Entrants will compete in 25 skill categories, including automotive technology, food processing, food and beverage service, welding, information technology, web design, electrical systems, furniture assembly, fashion, mechatronics, graphic design, refrigeration. hair styling, electronics, CNC machining and industrial automation.

The national skills competition is held in Thailand every two years “to stimulate skill development of the labour force in order to lead to increased employment opportunities, public income generation and the overall economic development of the country”, the Department of Skill Development said in its release announcing the regional rounds.

With the WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 event cancelled due to the pandemic, WorldSkills International, organiser of the international WorldSkills competitions, this year has organised a series of skill competitions collectively known as WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition (WSC2022SE).

The locally organised global competition is expected to attract more than 1,100 competitors from 57 countries and regions

“We are delighted by the enthusiasm and commitment shown by the WorldSkills Members and Partners to ensure that our Competitors have an international WorldSkills experience in 2022,” said Chris Humphries, President and Chair of the Board at WorldSkills International.

“We know that WorldSkills Competitions have a positive impact showcasing and motivating more young people to develop their technical and vocational skills. This will still provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for competitors and benchmarking for members. Accordingly, we are so pleased to be able to deliver a special edition competition in 2022,” he said.